Every year, MPs are bound to divulge their financial assets – from the properties they own to the bank loans they hold.

The declarations covering March 2022-23 show a wide range of financial holdings, from MPs with no property to those with significant portfolios.

For a number of years in a row, former Opposition leader Adrian Delia has declared he has no bank deposits, instead only listing bank loans totalling €273,000.

The declarations threw up other interesting highlights, too. Nationalist MP Ivan J. Bartolo, for example, declared selling a car for over €177,000, while former Qormi mayor and recent independent MP Rosianne Cutajar’s explanation for the way she acquired her four (empty) properties seems to have changed.

In her declaration covering 2021, Cutajar said these were “built from the house I had in Qormi,” while in her submission for last year she said they were obtained by “purchase (and part by donation).”

In April, Times of Malta published the details of government ministers’ financial declarations for the first year of the new Abela cabinet. Here’s the full list of MP declarations which do not include ministers and parliamentary secretaries, which had been covered before.

Labour Party

Top row from left: Carmelo Abela, Ray Abela, Chris Agius, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, Glenn Bedingfield, Naomi Cachia; Middle row: Abigail Camilleri, Randolph De Battista, Katya De Giovanni, Deo Debattista, Michael Farrugia, Omar Farrugia; Bottom row: Cressida Galea, Alex Muscat, Davina Sammut Hili, Amanda Spiteri Grech, Edward Zammit Lewis, Romilda Zarb

Carmelo Abela

The MP and COO of AquaBioTech declared HSBC savings of almost €124,000, an outstanding mortgage of just over €81,000 and two properties.

Ray Abela

The MP and managing director of The Computer Training Course Ltd declared bank deposits of almost €317,000 with BOV and HSBC, almost €5,000 in a Revolut trading account, nearly €12,000 in a Vilhena government bond fund and almost €24,000 in an opportunities fund with the same company and six properties.

Chris Agius

The long-serving MP Chris Agius declared €161,759 in BOV savings last year, including a new savings account worth €25,393. Agius did not list any mortgages or investments but said he had joined the American University’s board of trustees in an unpaid capacity.

He declared one property in Cospicua.

Malcolm Paul Agius Galea

The government MP declared four properties with mortgages totalling €540,429. He declared €8,959 in savings with HSBC.

Glenn Bedingfield

Former government whip Glenn Bedingfield declared one property in Cospicua and BOV savings of €29,461.

Naomi Cachia

Labour MP Naomi Cachia declared €51,710 in deposits with BOV, a Revolut account of €121 and said she owned no property.

She said she was legal manager for the Foundation for Medicine Services, a public entity under the Health Ministry.

Abigail Camilleri

Gozitan MP Abigail Camilleri declared owning shares in three properties, with two inherited and one acquired through donation. Two of the properties were listed as uninhabited.

She declared €2,477 in BOV savings across two accounts.

Randolph De Battista

The Labour MP declared €127,230 in savings last year and three properties.

Katya De Giovanni

The MP and senior lecturer at the University of Malta declared €2,409 in savings and three properties, including two residences and one garage.

She declared being a tutor at the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) and a “multidisciplinary board member” at the Social Policy Ministry in addition to her work as a consultant psychologist.

Deo Debattista

Former parliamentary secretary for consumer protection Deo Debattista declared three residential properties, and one garage and held €61,177 in savings between him and his partner.

Debattista earned €12,936 from January to March as parliamentary secretary and benefitted from a “terminal benefit” of €28,171 upon leaving the role. He made an additional €21,484 as an MP from April to the end of the year.

Michael Farrugia

The former minister said he owned two properties in full and a half share of another in addition to a grave site. His impressive savings totalled €680,775 in accounts held with BOV and HSBC.

Farrugia did not declare any mortgages or other loans.

Omar Farrugia

Newly elected MP Omar Farrugia said he owned no property and held €26,001 in savings. He also declared working at the office of the group chief officer at BOV.

Cressida Galea

Labour MP Cressida Galea declared €32,943 in savings with BOV and MeDirect and said she owns one apartment.

She held an additional €3,993 in mutual funds and declared owning an unspecified number of equity shares in an unnamed foreign company.

Alex Muscat

The former parliamentary secretary declared savings of €169,018 in accounts with BOV and HSBC and a home loan of €36,281. He declared four properties and last year was the honorary president of four societies.

Davina Sammut Hili

Government MP Davina Sammut Hili declared €3,994 in savings with BOV and a home loan of €138,084. She owned a flat and a garage and was director of Malta Government Investments and a board member of MCAST.

Amanda Spiteri Grech

The Labour MP declared €59,037 in bank deposits, a home loan of €130,000 and three residential properties with garages.

Edward Zammit Lewis

Former Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said he had €95,000 in deposits with HSBC and Lombard bank and a loan of €235,000.

He declared owning two properties – one for official use and one residential – and said he held €110,000 in bonds, stocks and shares, though he did not specify with which companies.

Romilda Zarb

Labour MP Romilda Zarb declared deposits of €20,536 in personal, family and joint accounts.

She said she owned no property and declared an endowment policy worth €21,211 and policies worth around €4,000 each for her son and daughter.

Zarb held 6,000 shares in food company Emy’s Enterprise Limited and €1,291 worth of shares with HSBC. In addition to her role as an MP, she declared being a senior pharmacist with the Medicines Authority.

Nationalist Party

Top row from left: David Agius, Karol Aquilina, Graziella Attard Previ, Charles Azzopardi, Ivan Bartolo, Ivan J. Bartolo, Graham Bencini, Toni Bezzina, Bernice Bonello; Second row: Alex Abela, Rebekah Borg, Eve Borg Bonello, Albert Buttigieg, Claudette Buttigieg, Ryan Callus, Darren Carabott, Jerome Caruana Cilia, Ivan Castillo; Third row: Janice Chetcuti, Robert Cutajar, Mario de Marco, Adrian Delia, Beppe Fenech Adami, Graziella Galea, Joe Giglio, Bernard Grech, Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici; Bottom row: Paula Mifsud Bonnici, Chris Said, Mark Anthony Sammut, Justin Schembri, Stephen Spiteri, Ian Vassallo, Julie Zahra, Stanley Zammit.

David Agius

Deputy Speaker David Agius declared €30,051 in bank deposits and two homes including one summer residence, the latter of which he listed a bank loan of €297,035 for.

He declared a fund portfolio with BOV worth €11,860, bank deposits of €30,051 and a high-yield bond with UBS Luxembourg with funds listed at “market value”.

Karol Aquilina

The opposition MP declared €204,655 in bank deposits and loans of €234,370. He held €3,449 in a BOV fund and €7,405 in an MSV Life Flexi plan.

Aquilina said he part-owned three Siġġiewi properties and a grave site in the same area. Two of the residences were inherited. He also said he held 612 shares with MAPFRE.

Graziella Attard Previ

The social worker and former mayor declared €47,831 in six accounts with BOV and HSBC and one apartment in Sliema.

Charles Azzopardi

The teacher and MP declared a home in Rabat he said he acquired by donation, €2,770 in savings with BOV and a car loan of €12,000.

Ivan Bartolo

The JobsPlus employee said he owned a penthouse in Mosta and declared savings of €5,907, a personal pension plan with profits worth €11,190 and a comprehensive flexi plan of €10,978.

Ivan J. Bartolo

MP and IT consultant Ivan J. Bartolo declared €200,000 in bank deposits, €800,000 in shares with MeDirect, €10,000 in a pension fund with APS and €50,000 in an HSBC single premium plan.

He declared seven properties, including a residence in Noto, Sicily. His property in San Ġwann was listed as his main residence, with the remaining five declared to be investments.

He declared owning 100 per cent of the shares in his company BITS Ltd and said he was owed €177,500 “from sale of motor car”.

Graham Bencini

The managing director of Bencini Demajo Corporation Services Ltd and CEO of Medusa Group Holdings Ltd declared €367,378 across four accounts with BOV and APS.

He declared three properties in Swieqi and one in Żebbuġ. He held €37,950 in shares with Accord Insurance Brokers, 850 shares with GO plc, another 850 with Malta Properties Company plc and 725.346 in a Vilhena opportunities fund accumulator.

Bencini declared a home loan of €426,116 and was also director of Accord Insurance Brokers plc. He said he held “various other directorships and company secretary posts provided to clients of Bencini Demajo,” though he noted he held “no beneficial interest” in those parties, instead providing such services in his role as managing director.

Toni Bezzina

The senior architect and civil engineer declared €217,006 in savings and a home loan of €207,873.

He said he owned a house under construction in Żurrieq and a grave site in Mqabba. Bezzina also declared owning 100 per cent of the shares in Med Developers Designers and Consultants Ltd.

Bernice Bonello

Newly elected MP Bernice Bonello declared €1,734 in savings and no property.

Alex Borg

Opposition MP Alex Borg declared €5,831 in bank deposits and no property.

Rebekah Borg

The engineer and former journalist declared deposits of €49,101 in accounts with BOV and BNF and a loan of €49,381. She owned one property in Attard and was a board member for the Lands Authority.

Eve Borg Bonello

New MP Eve Borg Bonello declared €1,636 in savings and said she owned no property.

Albert Buttigieg

The opposition MP declared €43,848 in savings with APS and BOV and two APS loans totalling €77,603. He held €47,990 in government shares and said he co-owned two properties with his wife. He declared shares in a townhouse and a grave site in Balzan, a plot of agricultural land, a store in Gzira and a further nine properties which were obtained through inheritance.

He also listed a directorship of the Foundation for Educational Studies.

Claudette Buttigieg

Former deputy speaker Claudette Buttigieg declared €96,054 in personal and joint bank deposits and a mortgage of €66,287. She listed two properties and held €2,000 in dividends with Kewta and Co. She was a senior executive with the University of Malta’s Research, Innovation and Development Trust and a part-time lecturer at the same institution.

Ryan Callus

The long-serving Nationalist MP declared €7,892 in savings and shared loans of €177,754. He said he owned two residential properties in Siġġiewi and an office in Qormi, the latter of which he said was hired by a third party. He held €7,909 in a life insurance plan with MSV.

Darren Carabott

Opposition MP Darren Carabott declared €24,118 in savings and a loan of €11,308. He said he owned no property.

Jerome Caruana Cilia

The Nationalist MP declared €182,907 in accounts with BOV and HSBC and 54.43 units in a Vilhena government bond. He said he owned no property and was a visiting lecturer on a part-time basis in a “private institution”.

Ivan Castillo

Opposition MP Ivan Castillo declared €14,660 in bank deposits, €35,432 in an HSBC savings plan and a rental income of €15,000. He said he owned four properties and co-owned a further two with his spouse and declared a mortgage of €152,202.

Janice Chetcuti

The PN spokesperson for the environment declared €8,337 in savings and loans totalling €347,854 for her two properties comprising a duplex and a house of character.

Robert Cutajar

Opposition whip Robert Cutajar declared €73,899 in savings with HSBC and a half share of one property. He said he had €55,229 in property loans and declared a rental income of €6,720.

Mario de Marco

Veteran MP Mario de Marco declared bank deposits of €204,054 and a home loan of €39,837. He said he owned four properties – three in St Julian’s and a third share of another in Ħamrun – and said he co-owns a further four with his spouse, including one in Valletta.

He declared dissolving his 1,500 shares in ICS Company Ltd and listed his seat on the council of the Strickland Foundation, the organisation which owns Allied Newspapers Ltd, publishers of Times of Malta.

Adrian Delia

Former opposition leader Adrian Delia said he had no bank deposits and declared €273,000 in loans with BNF and HSBC. He also declared joint ownership in two Siġġiewi properties with his estranged wife.

Delia listed 45 shares in MGADR Developers Ltd, 9,091 shares in Carnaby Ltd and one share in Patience Developers Ltd.

He declared €18,000 in a Lifelink growth fund with profits.

Beppe Fenech Adami

The son of former prime minister and president Eddie Fenech Adami declared bank deposits of €215,694 and a home loan of €148,661. He said he owned three properties and co-owns a further four with his spouse.

He held 2,351 shares in BOV, 100 in Loqus Holdings plc, 8,400 in Malta Airport and €229,100 in government bonds, and was board secretary for Peninsula Investments, Peninsula Holdings Ltd, Award Ltd and Dragonara Resort Ltd.

Graziella Galea

Opposition MP Graziella Galea declared €72,733 in bank deposits between her and her spouse and a further €77,339 in investments and shares in BOV and Vilhena funds. She said she owned two properties.

Joe Giglio

The MP and lawyer declared €242,959 in bank deposits with HSBC and BN bank, €18,292 with MSV Life and two further foreign currency HSBC accounts of $5,818 and €6,315. He declared five properties across Għargħur, Valletta, Sliema and Lija.

Bernard Grech

The leader of the opposition declared €8,800 in bank deposits with BOV, 1,236 shares in HSBC and 2,000 in Malta International Airport. He owned a plot of land in Birżebbuġa and a half-share of his home in Mosta.

Grech said he inherited one-sixteenth of a grave site and three properties last year, including a flat in Qormi, a home in Żejtun and a one-quarter share of a house in Birżebbuġa.

Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici

The veteran MP declared €67,000 in bank deposits and no loans. He said he owned two properties and shares in a further five with his spouse. He declared 1,308 shares in a company for which the name was unclear.

Paula Mifsud Bonnici

Deputy whip and spokesperson for active ageing Paula Mifsud Bonnici declared 14 bank accounts with HSBC with a total credited amount of €93,675 and a debited sum of €235,931. She declared four properties, with the only one fully owned by Mifsud Bonnici listed as not in use.

Chris Said

Opposition MP Chris Said declared €139,127 in bank deposits and a Lombard loan of €28,330. He held a further €8,175 in a fund managed by Vilhena, €7,767 with MSV Life and, like his wife, €8,500 in a Mapfre personal pension plan.

Mark Anthony Sammut

The Nationalist MP declared €32,004 in savings and executive bonuses and a home loan of €365,462. He owned one property and 80 shares in Bally’s Corporation and was employed as “systems tech lead” with Bally’s Interactive.

Justin Schembri

Opposition MP Justin Schembri declared bank deposits of €53,600, a loan of €280,000 and one property.

Stephen Spiteri

Long-standing PN MP Stephen Spiteri declared BOV savings of €72,000 and €50,000 in bonds with the same company. He said he owned one property in Malta and another in Gozo with his spouse. He declared foreign currency savings of $75,000 and £1,200.

Ian Vassallo

The MP and podiatrist declared €107,783 in bank deposits and two loans totalling €222,471. He said he owned three properties, including two under construction, and held €12,509 in a GlobalCapital life policy.

Julie Zahra

The opposition MP and former Eurovision singer declared personal and family savings of €9,859, a mortgage of €85,088 and one property.

Stanley Zammit

The Nationalist parliamentarian and factory manager declared bank deposits of €118,717 and 12 properties.

He detailed over €80,000 in investments and shares across 22 different funds, including a total of €46,700 in government stock.

Independent

Rosianne Cutajar

The Labour-turned-independent MP declared €2,502 in bank deposits, three flats, a penthouse and garage.