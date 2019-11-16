Sliema’s historic Chalet located off the promenade is a public space that evokes emotion and nostalgia in generations of Maltese.

Now a group of architects is trying to find out what the public wants from the space which has been left abandoned since 1963, ahead of an exhibition in Moscow.

On Tuesday evening, architectural studio NIDUM held a meeting with the public to urge them to re-engage with the space and seek potential alternatives for the venue which once was one of Malta’s top venues for dancing and public gatherings.

For the older generation, the site built in 1926 as an open hall evokes scenes of entertainment. In recent decades, the site served as a springboard into the sea below it.

“Whatever the generation, people agree that the space was charming, soulful and energetic,” said architect Rebecca Micallef.

What echoed from the meeting at the Preluna Hotel was the frustrated voice of residents who missed open spaces, quiet roads and the tighter-knit community of Sliema from days gone by.

While residents were mostly pessimistic about the current state of the seaside town, many of whom referred to it as a concrete jungle, some were hopeful about its future.

Asked what they had found special about the Chalet, an elderly person highlighted its “beautiful architecture”, while another described it “as a place synonymous with life, romance, style, music, show-offs, mischief and pride”.

A man said many miss jumping off the site when the structure was still hanging on concrete stilts.

The architects undertaking this project work at the architectural studio have been invited to participate in an exhibition in Russia, titled ‘Public Architecture – Future for Europe’, which will open early next year.

Rather than presenting realised architecture projects, NIDUM will be engaging in issues of public space in Malta, specifically in the area of the former Chalet.

Once the exhibition finishes, the group plans to bring the installation to Malta.

“The idea is to build a context around Chalet, to build a story, and then continue the dialogue when we set up the installation in Malta,” said Ms Micallef.

“What do the people want from this area? What do they envisage it to become?” she asks.

The Chalet has undergone many transformations. In 1942, it suffered substantial damage when it was hit by a bomb during an enemy raid and the site suffered substantial damage.

Although it was rebuilt, in July 1959 it was declared structurally unsound and in 1963 it was closed down permanently by its owners.

In 2006, what was left of the Chalet structure was pulled down leaving only the foundations.

Ms Micallef explains that since the government expressed plans years ago to develop the area, it was essential to give the public a voice and create a process of interaction regarding the use of the space.

The exhibition will be held at the Schusev State Museum of Architecture in Moscow between January and May.