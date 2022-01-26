There are a range of different events in Malta that happen every single year, each of which is awaited with more anticipation than the last, including the likes of the carnival, Feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck, and the Malta Jazz Festival. That being said, if you are a gamer or simply interested in the gaming industry, the event that you are most likely looking forward to in 2022 is that of SiGMA.

What is SiGMA?

If you are unfamiliar, SiGMA is one of the world’s largest festivals dedicated solely to iGaming. As such, it is currently one of the world’s leading online authorities when it comes to gaming. The realm of iGaming (meaning games that can be played on a mobile phone) is ever increasing. There are fun online casino games such as those at jackpotcity casino or large-scale shooters that have been adapted to be compatible on mobile gaming platforms. Regardless of what people are into, there is no doubt that the market for such games is expanding and SiGMA acts as both a celebration of that but also a catalyst in said development. Not to mention that SiGMA was originally developed right here in Malta.

Who will be at SiGMA?

SiGMA takes place in different places worldwide, but it is important for one of the festivals to be held in Europe, given Europe is one of the largest and most premier economic regions on the planet. Because of its significance, it can be expected that those in attendance will be big names in the realm of gaming. These are going to include the likes of different developers as well as operators and suppliers who work within the industry. These will come together for a week worth of networking, discussing the present market and drawing up ideas as to what the future could look like.

Why is SiGMA held in Malta?

One of the reasons SiGMA is held in Malta is that this is its birthplace and therefore its home. That being said, there is no getting around the huge significance of the location, namely that Malta has always been forward-thinking in the realm of iGaming. It is right at the heart of the industry, and as such, it’s no surprise that SiGMA is choosing to host here. There is no surprise that so many aspiring people who work within iGaming choose to relocate to Malta in pursuit of a better career, and as such, having SiGMA come to the place where these brilliant minds are at makes complete sense.

Conclusion

Among all of the exciting events in Malta year upon year, one of the most anticipated in the world of gaming is that of SiGMA. Acting as a hub for some of the biggest names in the industry around the world, SiGMA acts as a representation of the industry as it stands and is a foundation upon which the future can be built. It is due to be held in Malta towards the end of 2022, and anybody interested in the iGaming industry should be sure to attend.

James Daniels is a freelance writer, business enthusiast, a bit of a tech buff, and an overall geek. He is also an avid reader, and invests his time in reading and knowing about the latest gadgets and tech, while offering views and opinions on these topics.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.