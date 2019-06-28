The Manoel Theatre’s Toi Toi programme is organising a sensory performance called Baby’s First Steps for children aged up to two, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10am and 11.15am in its Studio Theatre.

With the help of captivating imagery and intriguing sounds and noise the children will be kept rapt and playfully explore the experience of going outside with all that this entails.

Toi Toi events may be filmed and photographed for promotional purposes. For bookings, visit https://www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/?m=shows&id=770