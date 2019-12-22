While unwrapping our Christmas presents, we may find ourselves in an awkward situation if we realise that one or more of the gifts are not exactly what we expected. When we see such a gift, we immediately know we won’t be using it as it is not something we normally use or wear.

Hopefully our instinctive reaction at that moment will not reveal our thoughts and feelings. In such situations, we should also hope that the present comes with a gift receipt.

Returning an unwanted gift is not a right that we consumers have. The law only gives us the right to return goods that are either defective or do not conform to the original sales agreement.

However, fortunately for us consumers, most shops have a ‘good will’ returns policy. So if the present is wrapped with a gift receipt, we can either exchange it with something else or ask for a credit note. Some retailers even offer cash refunds for unwanted gifts.

Sellers may either offer us the exchange value of the ‘sales’ price or the original price paid

The terms and conditions of these return policies are usually found on the gift receipts. These conditions usually include: (a) by when the goods must be returned; (b) whether the receipt should be presented, and (c) warnings that the original packaging should not be removed or thrown away.

There may be exceptions to the return policies with regard to made-to-measure or personalised goods or if the goods are perishable. Even items that come into close physical contact with the body, such as earrings, make up and certain items of clothing, are often excluded from a shop’s return policies for hygiene reasons.

If we are not given a gift receipt and we do not know from which shop the item was purchased, then we will need to speak with the person who gave us the gift and ask them for the original receipt or some other proof of purchase. On the other hand, if we know from where the gift was bought, we may also try and speak to the seller and ask if it is possible to change the item without the receipt.

In such situations, it is very important that we make sure that all labels, tags and/or any packaging are as intact as possible. This can help us to successfully return the gift. If, however, the seller refuses, we cannot take any legal action against him.

If the ‘sales’ have already started by the time we return any unwanted gifts, we should keep in mind that sellers may either offer us the exchange value of the current ‘sales’ price or the original price paid. Since this is a voluntary return policy, sellers are free to implement the policies they deem fit for their business.

If, however, we receive a faulty gift, we need to keep in mind that, as consumers, we have specific legal rights and that shops’ return policies cannot negatively affect these rights.

In such situations, consumers are entitled to have the defective gift either repaired or replaced. If the faulty gift cannot be repaired or replaced, we are entitled to a full refund of the original price paid.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt