Malta’s national science and arts festival Science in the City returns this year as an online live-streamed event from Friday, November 27 until Sunday, November 29.

The theme for the ninth edition of Science in the City is Engage, Empower, Enable and this year the festival will explore the challenges people face of separating fact from fiction in a world full of contradicting information.

Events leading up to the festival began earlier this month and continue over the next weeks. CineXjenza, which explores science-related topics through the art of film, will be hosting viewings of movies related to subjects like mental health and ageing, followed by discussions with experts in these fields. Manchester by the Sea will be held on Tuesday, November 17 and Sħab – To My Little Turtle on Thursday, November 19.

Artificial Intelligence and cyber-security will be explored by Trust Stamp, an artificial intelligence company, during discussions on Wednesday November 25 in AI & Security: Your Data in whose hands. If you prefer informal chats, the Junior Chamber of Advocates and GħSL - Malta Law Students' Society will be hosting a fishbowl discussion on the Ethics of Science: Drugs, Death and Computers, on Wednesday, November 18.

A Science in the City first is the Online Escape Room – Back to the Future, on Thursday, November 26. Created by GreenHouse and BiOrbic, participants will be tasked with helping researchers solve clues and puzzles, as they travel back in time to save the world from being destroyed. Alternatively, for people wanting to engage with something a little darker, Simon Watt introduces The Mirror Trap on Tuesday, November 17, which is a unique horror, multisensory experience about psychology and quantum physics.

In addition, the Explore The Arches area will launch on Wednesday, November 25. Here, people will be able to visit Science in the City’s website and explore the virtual arches’ exciting digital content.

Science in the City founder Edward Duca speaking at a press conference launching this year's event.

From Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29, the festival will be bringing you its LIVE Virtual Festival, a three-day live-streamed event packed with performances showcasing the likes of Angele Galea, Malcolm Galea, and Alina Ivan, as well experiments, discussions, activities and so much more.

For more information on how to book your participation in all the festivities, head to Science in the City’s website.

Science in the City is part of the European Researchers’ Night, an EU-wide celebration. It has been funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme (under grant agreement No 955263), and a number of corporate sponsors. It is recognised as a festival by Europe for Festivals and Festivals for Europe (EFFE).