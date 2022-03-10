The future of European champions Chelsea has been plunged into doubt after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit with UK government sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has bankrolled the most successful era in the Blues’ history since taking charge in 2003 -- the club have won five Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues among 19 major trophies.

The billionaire — described by the UK government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle — had already signalled his intent to sell Chelsea due to the looming threat of sanctions.

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorris said the priority was to “hold those who have enabled the Putin regime to account”.

“Today’s sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chelsea and its fans,” she tweeted. “We have been working hard to ensure the club & the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.”

