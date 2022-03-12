Four independent candidates will be working on boosting good governance if elected in the upcoming March 26 general election.

The four candidates - Jane Chircop, Arnold Cassola, Nazzareno Bonnici and Noel Apap - were interviewed as part of a series of election spots organised by the Broadcasting Authority.

All four said they ensuring there is good governance would be a priority.

"We also deserve cleaner politics. We have dirty politics…from Panama to Gaffarena…to direct orders.

"The Prime Minister won’t tell us about his undeclared wealth, the PN leader took twenty years to settle a tax bill. This is not on," Cassola said.

Similar calls were made by the three other candidates.

Cassola also spoke about the need for better public transport, saying that the government's decision to offer free transport to everyone was not enough.

"Free service is not enough…double fleet, make sure that in rush hour you don’t just have one packed bus. You need one every three minutes and one that is not full so on the way, more people can be picked up.

"Buses must operate for 24 hours so people know they can rely on this service," he said.

Meanwhile, Chircop said if elected she would ensure the country "starts dreaming again".

"We deserve to start dreaming again," she said, adding that protecting children's rights was something that is close to her heart. If elected, she would ensure children are safeguarded, especially since they are the citizens of tomorrow.

Free breast implants if elected - Bonnici

On his part, quirky candidate Bonnici, who calls himself as Tal-Ajkla (Of the Eagle) said he has a unique proposal for young people: if elected, he would offer €4,000 to those who want breast implants.

"I have a lot of things to say…people should open their eyes and ears. I am not like the bigger parties. The bigger parties forgot about Gozo…I haven’t. I am contesting this election for the whole country," he said.

And for Apap, his main focus will be on migration.

"People come here with boats, illegally, nobody knows anything. People are not charged," he said.

Apap also wants more trade schools and school to be mandatory for everyone under 18. He also called for less development, saying the country was now ruined with construction works in every corner.