While studies, local producers and economists have confirmed the recent increase in food prices, what does the man in the street make of this surge in prices? Have consumers noticed a higher supermarket bill? Does it affect them? Giulia Magri ran around the streets of Paola and Qormi asking people if they noticed the increase in prices.

“I have noticed that many prices have increased. For example, a loaf of bread that used to cost €1.80 is now €2.20. It’s 40c more. Everything... that’s off the top of my head because I just bought some bread. Everywhere you go the prices are increasing.” – Did not wish to be named

“Daily products have certainly increased, for example corned beef from €1.97 to €2.30. It has affected me but we have to live with it, it’s inflation and problems from abroad. Of course, while we cannot produce everything, if the government tries to produce more things locally it could increase jobs and ease the problems we are facing.” – Nicolae Demajo

“I shop around. Some shops are €1.50 more expensive, and some less. This morning I bought yellow apples, they cost €1 a kilo but further down they cost €2.50 a kilo. Being a pensioner I try to be careful with money but my solution is to visit different shops. I keep a paper and take note of all the different prices and that way I can buy from the cheapest outlet. I do that but, of course, there are others who chose to do their shopping all at once. – Carmen

“Last time I went to the butcher and he told me the price of chicken has increased because chicken feed has gone up. The price of eggs has also increased, from €4.50 to now €5. If prices abroad increase, then what can we do? And we need [to buy] from abroad, we have no resources. Of course, my husband and I have a good wage but we still feel this increase.” – Doris

“I noticed a huge increase in prices. Yoghurt increased by 4c; a loaf of bread increased by 10c. All daily needs (prices) have increased. It has not affected me so much. I live a good life (as a pensioner) but I keep in mind my children. So, if prices have gone up for me, it has gone up for them too and they have children of their own. They are impacted much more than I am.” – Manuel Piscopo

“You see the increase, now you can see it every week more or less. Milk, butter... the essentials. Unlike before, one cannot stick to a certain budget when one goes shopping.” – Jacqueline

“I didn’t really notice the increase. As long as I find stuff. As long as I have (money), I’ll buy. I’m not going to stay hungry or keep my stomach empty.” – Pawlu

“50c here and there, it all adds up. Yes, we might be leading to that reality of higher prices but it’s happening too fast and too much at once. The problem is not just that prices are going up but what comes in [salaries] stays the same. It affects you... it affects everyone... we all have families.” – Matthew