The University of Malta will celebrate the human brain and its many mysteries starting on March 16, through a series of events forming part of Brain Awareness Week.



Brain Awareness Week is a global campaign held every March to explain how scientists are studying the brain, and why it matters.



Activities in Malta will begin on Monday March 16, when people can visit two labs to learn more about the interface between brain research and virtual or augmented reality technology.



People visiting the Cognitive Science Lab and SIntegraM Immersion Lab at the

University of Malta will be able to measure their own minds, meet researchers and students and discover how neuroscience is driving brain research forward.



Brain Awareness Week activities will continue throughout the week with brain research demonstrations for secondary school students, a seminar presenting research into the way visual perception changes as people grow older, a public discussion about positive ageing and a discussion for movie buffs about the way in which neuroscience is portrayed in films.



In Malta, Brain Awareness Week is coordinated by the Malta Neuroscience Network. The network is one of 43 members of the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies.



To find out more about the network, visit www.mnn.mt, email info@mnn.mt or visit the Malta Brain Awareness Week Facebook page.

What’s on during Brain Awareness Week

Monday, March 16

Open house at the University of Malta’s Cognitive Science Lab and SIntegraM Immersion Lab

See how scientists study the brain in both real and virtual environments. Try out VR/AR setups, meet researchers and chat about brain research.

Time: 4pm – 6pm

Place: Media and Knowledge Sciences building, University of Malta

Tuesday, March 17

School visits to lab

Secondary school students will spend 4 hours learning about the brain and brain research at the University of Malta, through lab tours, talks and hands-on experiments. Learn more.

Time: 9am – 1pm

Place: University of Malta

CineXjenza

A panel of researchers present the good, bad and ugly side of how neursocience is represented in the movies. The event is organised by student group S-Cubed and the Malta Chamber of Scientists.

Time: 7pm

Place: Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta

Wednesday, March 18

School visits to lab

Secondary school students will spend 4 hours learning about the brain and brain research at the University of Malta, through lab tours, talks and hands-on experiments. Learn more.

Time: 9am – 1pm

Place: University of Malta

Research seminar

Researcher Karin Pilz from the University of Groningen discusses her research on perceptual processing in older adults. While there is a lot of research into how people’s cognitive and sensory senses change as they age, there is still relatively little that is known about how ageing affects visual perception.

Time: 12.15pm

Place: Media and Knowledge Sciences building, room 414

Panel discussion on positive ageing

Malta Cafe’ Scientifique will host a panel discussion on what it means to age successfully. The discussion will explore the mental and emotional aspects of ageing, cultural and societal attitude towards ageing, and how modern technology can help the ageing process.

Time: 7.30pm

Place: Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta