If you are aged between 16 and 34, ARTE wants to know what you make of the state of the world, now that most people have acknowledged the ecological emergency we are in.

ARTE - the European culture channel - has just launched an international survey that forms part of a project called Time to question. The project will wrap up in November with three broadcasts.

The answers collected through the 130-question survey will allow a sociologist collective (Quantité Critique) identify the values that emerge from this growing awareness, and flag convergent or divergent behaviours.

They will attempt to identify possible courses of action.

The survey is being launched simultaneously in Europe (French, German and English) by ARTE, and in Asia (first in Japanese then in Cantonese, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai), thanks to a partnership with Japanese public television broadcaster NHK.

The publication of the results will provide this new generation the opportunity to show what they think of the world they inherited, through six special documentary programs directed by young French and German documentary filmmakers.

Times of Malta teamed up with ARTE in 2017 to provide regular free fascinating programmes and documentaries.

Take the survey here.