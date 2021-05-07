There is a certain old-world charm in brick-and-mortar casinos – the pleasant effort of dressing up, the bright lights of slot machines, the red-velvet drama of chance. Yet it is a charm that is slowly but surely giving way to online entertainment.

Fuelled by technology, online gambling has taken centre stage, pushing real-world casinos to a niche status. True, it will not stage a complete takeover – however, the revenue generated by online gambling in recent years show that those looking for a spot of entertainment are increasingly trying their luck online.

Of course, the experience of a brick-and-mortar casino is totally different from that offered by an online casino. However, technology is adding layers of complexity to the the user experience of an online casino.

So what does the future hold for online casinos such as Pelikasinot?

Growth of mobile gaming

The accessibility and portability of mobile devices has transformed them into an exciting platform for online gaming, from slot machines to bingo or betting on favourite sports. Yet the platform holds more opportunities, especially because, for instance, the portability of such devices is a good match for in-play betting – it’s up to game developers and operators to make the most of mobile devices and further fuel the growth of this market.

E-sports betting

E-sports has gained a lot of popularity in recent months, and it is slowly becoming a household name. The excitement around E-sports is growing, with an increasingly strong fan-base, tournaments awarding millions to winners, and big league games attracting strong media coverage. This has made E-sports betting one of the hottest trends. And the promise of growth is significant.

Virtual reality?

Just imagine having the full experience of a brick-and-mortar casino, without actually having to leave the confines of your home. Virtual reality is one way to do that – and as this technology becomes even more advanced and accessible, it will have a bigger effect on online casinos.

VR is possibly the next step in the online gaming evolution – and it will herald a more interactive and immersive experience to those interested in enjoying a bit of entertainment from the comfort of their own home.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.