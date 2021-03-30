For some, the first EA Madden tournament marked the birth of eSports. In reality though, competitive gaming has been around for quite some time. It’s a fast-growing industry and there are millions of fans across the world all supporting this billion-dollar industry. Streaming services and also live events have really helped to make it everything that it is today as well. If you don’t know that much about eSports or if you want to find out more about it in general, then the only thing that you need to do is read on.

What is eSports?

eSports describes the world of competitive gaming in general. It shows competitors who might come from different leagues and it also describes teams who may face off against one another. Some of the most popular eSports games out there include League of Legends, Fortnite and even Call of Duty. Some people class Madden as being an eSports game too.

The gamers are watched, and they are also followed by millions of fans from all around the world. Streaming services that include Twitch also give viewers the chance to watch all of their favourite gamers in real life. This is especially the case when gamers are able to build a solid fanbase, as Twitch will often showcase popular streams to get even more views. Online gaming has helped to spur on the industry as well, as most gaming streams are watched from a computer.

A lot of this comes down to the rise of online gaming, especially Finnish online casinos. Casinos have helped to show people the thrill of gaming online and they have also helped people who would have otherwise had no interest in gaming, to have that breakthrough moment.

Photo: Pexels.com

Who watches eSports tournaments?

The short answer is that a lot of people participate in various eSports tournaments. Market analysis shows that 380 million people across the world will view eSports tournaments this year. There are also 165 million enthusiasts out there who will watch it quite often, as opposed to just occasionally. The bulk of them come from China, South Korea and of course, North America. Tournaments and various other events can easily attract a lot of viewing crowds and they tend to rival a lot of professional outings.

The 2017 League of Legends championship was able to draw in around 80 million people and this made it one of the most popular eSports competitions out there. It would seem that ESPN announced that they have secured a multi-million dollar deal that would give them the chance to broadcast the league for Overwatch. This happens to be a brand-new international league and it also shows 12 franchises too. This is a very popular multiplayer shooter game, and it is going to boost the industry overall.

Who plays in an eSport tournament?

It may be difficult to imagine devotees of traditional leagues such as the NFL or even the NBA but at the end of the day, it functions in a very similar way. In April, the NBA draft was held for a brand-new league which covered the 2K franchise. During the draft, over 100 eSports players were chosen, and it had all of the circumstances that were normally reserved for the actual players on the court.

Colleges have really sunk into the action as well. Over 50 worldwide colleges have gotten involved with the action and they have also taken part in the varsity programs that are out there. It’s all been recognised by the body known as the National Association of eSports. NACE tournaments tend to dish out thousands in prize money and they put this towards a scholarship for the winner.

Where does all the money come from for the eSports rewards?

When you look at research, you will soon see that eSports revenue is going to reach over $906 million. This happened in 2018. By 2019, it surpassed well over $1 billion. It’s a lucrative market to say the least, but it’s not just for the players. It’s for brands and even game producers too. Madden 19 is the game that is often featured and since its inception the game has sold more than 130 million units. eSports players can easily rake in quite a lot of money and tournaments can also boast millions of dollars. This is normally split between all of the players who are on the winning team. The very best players in the world can easily bring in over seven figures a year and when you look at organisers, you will soon see that they can benefit from ticket sales that might come from the competition as well.

Of course, when you look at League of Legends, you will see that they were able to generate over $5.5 million in ticket sales alone. After the shooting, EA Sports decided to cancel the Madden Classic events as it meant that they could review all of the safety protocols that were required for spectators and competitors too. They did this so that they could make sure that everything was safe for the future.

Players are also able to earn quite a lot of money from sponsorships. Newzoo reports have stated that brands are going to invest nearly $700 million just in eSports this year. This is incredible to say the least and it just goes to show how much work is going to be put into the industry in general. According to the numbers and the unstoppable momentum that comes with culture, you will soon see that eSports is going to grow as an industry quite a lot and that it is also going to grow as a pastime as well. This is going to be the case for the foreseeable future. Things are going to keep on growing and this is incredible to say the least as it is creating a lot of positive hype for gaming.



