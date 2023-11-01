This year’s Japan Mobility Show – which is often referred to as the Tokyo Motor Show – looks set to deliver some very exciting new models. It’s usually a great event for wild and wacky concepts, but this year’s show also has some ‘core’ new additions which could be on our roads very soon.

But what are the key cars to look out for and what do you need to know about them? Let’s take a look.

Honda Sustaina C

One of Honda’s main offerings at this year’s show is the dinky Sustaina C. It’s very close in design to the road-going Honda e, but has been used as a way of showing the future of sustainable materials.

As a result, it’s made from recyclable acrylic resin which would make reusing the car at the end of its life much easier than with a ‘normal’ car. There’s also the two-seater CI-MEV making its world premiere at this year’s show, with this model showcasing a future last-mile mobility option.

