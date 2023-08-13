If there’s one group of people I feel consistently envious of, it’s my parent’s generation. Born to parents who either remembered World War II or actively participated in it, the Boomer generation was a generation intent on peace and prosperity.

They really did hit a sweet spot in history where houses were affordable, the world wasn’t yet burning and life in general was simpler because they didn’t have a machine vibrating in their pocket every few minutes telling them that a war, a fire, or a fight had broken out in the next town or thousands of miles away. They got to reap what their parents had sown, even when it came to migration. My great-grandfather and grandfather went to Australia, so my father didn’t have to.

Very little is said about and from the people who did go to Australia to find work. It’s almost just become a footnote in history already. However, I remember speaking to a man who told me of the weeks and weeks he spent on a boat to get there, the constant seasickness and the fear of the unknown. And, then, the casual racism he experienced once he arrived. He stuck to his people not out of love but out of necessity. He felt he had no choice if he was to survive. I often think about my forefathers on days when I hear about yet another awful incident that has happened in our streets.

Last Sunday, two Nigerian men got into a very bloody fight opposite the Qawra church, which ended with both of them having to be taken to hospital and, though fights do happen all the time, I do feel bigger issues are starting to manifest on our islands, problems which are not being discussed.

According to recently published data, Malta’s population has shot up to 542,051. Last year alone saw a spike of 22,000 new residents, with 83.1 per cent of that number being third-country nationals. That’s almost half of the population in Gozo in one year and a lot of people for such a small land mass.

But, space aside, nothing is being done to integrate these people. They are being brought here by agencies for cheap labour with absolutely no plan or framework. Misunderstood and shunned by many, they form their own little communities for safety, much like the Maltese did when they got to Australia decades ago. What no one seems to be realising, though, is that there is always a price to pay for exploitation.

If you treat men and women as commodities, exclude and isolate them and give them little boxes to sleep in with 10 others, you lose your right to clutch your pearls when their frustrations and anger come bubbling to the surface. We are rightfully angry when we need to spend nights without electricity, yet, we expect people who are being treated worse than cattle to smile and grit their teeth while they earn a pittance.

We have so many international examples to learn from and, yet, we keep burying our heads in the sand and blaming others when we aren’t feasibly looking at what we can do to make the situation better for everyone.

When people begin to ignore human dignity, it’s not long before they start to disregard human rights.