Cobots are industrial robots that work alongside humans to automate processes and improve productivity.

They are lightweight, flexible, easy to programme, and safe to operate. Unlike their heavy-duty industrial cousins, cobots do not require cages or separation from humans.

They can collaborate with workers in areas like machine tending, quality inspection, and packaging.

As with any robotics project, developing a clear business case before getting started is essential. But many other factors will determine the success of a cobot deployment. Here are some of those factors.

Safety first

Before starting the cobot deployment, it is critical to ensure that the machine will operate safely. Depending on the application, the robot may have to be enclosed by a safety fence or even have additional safety functions like force sensing.

When appropriately used, cobots should work safely alongside humans without requiring physical barriers or cages.

The most crucial safety feature is force-sensing technology that allows the robot to stop moving immediately if it encounters resistance while working with a human.

Keep it simple

When deploying a robot, it is vital to keep the application as simple as possible to minimize risk and increase reliability.

A good rule of thumb is to use as few components as possible – this also helps keep costs down.

Understand the limits of your cobot application

Nothing can derail a cobot integration faster than having your expectations set too high. You need to identify all of the requirements for your application and make sure that your cobot meets those specifications.

You need to know how much weight it can lift, how much force it takes to make it drop, and how long its arm is. These are some of the fundamental specifications you need to know before beginning integration.

Determine how much space you have

It would be best to determine how much space you have to mount the robot and any obstructions in its path.

You also need to know if this area is well lit or if there will be any glare issues with reflective surfaces on the work piece or nearby equipment that could cause problems with vision systems.

Ease of programming

One of the main benefits of cobots is their ease of programming. Unlike traditional industrial robots, most cobots do not require extensive training or specialised skills to get started.

Cobots can be programmed using simple commands entered into an integrated touchscreen interface or through more advanced software interfaces.

Choose your partner carefully

It is crucial to choose your partner carefully when deploying a cobot solution – you want someone who has the technical expertise and understands your production process and business goals.

Are they able to provide you with turnkey solutions? Do they offer maintenance services? Can they support you locally? These are all questions that need answering before selecting your partner.

Define processes and workflow

You may not realise it, but there are often many steps in creating a product or performing a service that can be easily automated using robots.

Take some time to define your process or workflow and identify where cobots could best help improve efficiency or reduce human error.

Capital budget

How much can you afford? A cobot is a relatively inexpensive investment for a small-to-medium-sized company looking to automate a process without investing in multiple machines or expensive custom automation systems.

They are also quick to deploy and fast ROI, which makes them easier to justify from an operations perspective and an IT budget standpoint.

Identify the task you wish to automate

One of the most important steps in any cobot deployment is evaluating what the robot will be doing and how it will fit into your company's processes.

Will it replace a worker? If so, what tasks will that worker perform instead? Is there an opportunity to expand production? It's vital to understand how you'll get the most out of your new cobot before implementing it.

It is extremely necessary to identify what to automate. With so many possibilities in modern manufacturing, it can be tempting to do everything simultaneously.

However, by starting small, you'll get comfortable with the technology and have an easier time expanding from there.

Assess the risks

Robots work alongside humans, so safety must be a priority at all times. Depending on the type of task you're automating, there may be more risk than others — an application involving hot materials or chemicals will require more protective equipment than a simple pick-and-place job. By assessing the risks in advance, you can plan accordingly and stay safe throughout the process.

Proper training for those working with the robot

Once you've chosen which tasks to automate, it's time to train your workers on how to interact with the robot and make sure they understand its capabilities as well as its limitations.

If they know what they can expect from the robot, they will be more comfortable working with it hence more productivity.

Power supply

Cobots can be powered by three different energy sources: batteries, compressed air, and electricity. Battery-powered cobots have recently become available on the market owing to their improved battery life and size reduction.

Compressed air-powered cobots are also available and offer a lightweight solution but require a compressor and piping system on a factory floor that may not be ideal for specific work environments.

Most cobots use traditional electricity as the power source for their motors and controls because it offers flexibility at an affordable price point so you need to determine this as well.

Create a culture of collaboration and communication

Your employees should feel empowered to provide feedback about how they think cobots could help them do their jobs better and more efficiently, so they don't feel threatened by automation or fear that robots will replace them in their careers.

Instead, they should embrace them as powerful tools they can use to get their jobs are done faster and more straightforward, which also helps improve their job satisfaction.

Final thoughts

Deploying a robot into your workspace is an excellent way of increasing efficiency and productivity. It also requires planning, especially if this is your first foray into collaborative robotics.

With this article at hand, that should be a walk in the park.