This electoral campaign is unlike any other this country has witnessed in recent years. It is the first to be drowned out by the obscene invasion by Russia of the independent state of Ukraine.

The day-to-day electoral banter and heightened political division our nation often experiences during this time is muted.

Indeed, this is a sobering time for us all. Irrespective of which political party you support or do not support, we are constantly being reminded of the true meaning of electing a government, of the true meaning of electing our representatives to parliament.

I sat and watched the interview on TV by a Ukrainian MP, who was faced with a choice to evacuate her children or stay in Kyiv and support her country. She was categoric in her thoughts.

“I knew when I took the oath as a member of Parliament that my duty was first to my country and this is where I shall stay, this is why I was elected,” she said.

It is a great reminder of the responsibility of each and every candidate running for elections in Malta. The decision to run is not about ourselves, nor about our parties, but about the commitment we take and responsibility we are given by the electorate to work for the people and for Malta.

This is what it boils down to. Whether you are an artist, or a social worker or an accountant or a lawyer, every single one of us must recognise that politics is a mission.

It is a service. It is a means to work towards a better Malta and a better quality of life for our present and our future.

The Ukrainians have shown the world what it means to stand up for their right to freedom and a good quality of life. They would rather die than sacrifice their independence and hard- fought for freedoms.

Every day they teach us the most basic lessons in democracy, sacrifice and freedom.

We have taken these things for granted for far too long in Malta.

Over the past few years, we have witnessed the slow yet steady erosion of our democratic credentials, our institutions and our quality of life.

We have been let down by the people entrusted with our vote to build a better present and future and, in the process, our faith in the political class has plummeted.

It is time for us to restore our understanding of why we enter politics in the first place.

My conversations with people day in, day out highlight a yearning of the Maltese and Gozitans to wake up to news that offers hope for a brighter today and tomorrow; a wish for our politicians to take decisions for the good of the country and not self-serving personal or group interests.

The decision is in each of our hands. There are many genuine politicians who wish to bring about this change. Given the chance, they will represent our nation with pride and dignity; ready to stand with our nation and not abuse it.

I am committed to ensure that, if elected to parliament, I will respect the oath of office and work tirelessly to take decisions in the interest of the common good. For this should be the mission of each and every politician.

Those who don’t subscribe to these principles have no place in our parliament and no place in our democracy.

The vote is yours – use it wisely.

Graham Bencini is a PN candidate