Maltese audiences are fortunate to have regular access to the best opera in the world thanks to Valletta’s Spazju Kreattiv, which relays live broadcasts from New York’s Metropolitan Opera between the autumn and summer every year.

Flawless singing from the world’s top operatic performers, including Malta’s own Joseph Calleja, and sublime orchestral playing, make visits to Saint James Cavalier for the latest show almost always worthwhile.

Up until recently, on the other hand, the repertoire has been mainly traditional, reflecting the tastes of the predominantly grey-haired New York white middle class audience. Directors may have been adventurous but the programme not so much.

This year is different. The first three works in the series have all been less than fifty years old, the audiences younger and more diverse, the direction and the music more innovative and challenging than ever before.

The season began in October with Dead Man Walking, composed by Jake Heggie, based on the true and harrowing story of Sister Helen Prejean’s fight for the soul of a murderer on death row in the 1980s. Joyce DiDonato provided a profoundly moving portrait of Sister Joyce, perhaps expressing in music both feelings and moral dilemmas not expressable in another medium. Ryan McKinny as the condemned man, Joseph De Rocher, was equally powerful. The Met’s outreach programme, extracts from which we saw during an intermission interview, included singers from The Met working with high security prisoners in New York jails to stage parts of the opera, an experience which clearly had a deep impact on them all.

Next came The Life and Times of Malcolm X, composed by Anthony Davis and first broadcast in 1986 – an all-black collaboration between composer, librettist, director, singers, dancers, set designer, choreographer and costume designer – the remarkable costumes alone merit a viewing – with even the orchestra infiltrated by a number of black jazz musicians. There were more powerful performances although the show was almost stolen by the young Malcolm played by Bryce Christian Thompson; an incredible variety of musical styles; and an outreach programme which this time involved the public reading of Malcolm X’s autobiography in a New York public library in which hundreds of people took part, an unimaginable event even ten years ago.

Finally we had Daniel Catan’s Florencia en el Amazonas – amazingly the first Spanish-language opera at The Met in a hundred years and the first Latin American opera there ever – a work set on a boat travelling through the Brazilian jungle, soaked in the magical realism inspired by Gabriel García Márquez, with magical puppetry and atmospheric sets, and a towering central performance by Ailyn Pérez as the diva, Florencia, travelling into the unknown in search of her lost love. Indeed, the central theme is love in its different manifestations – mature and tested for one couple, unknown and distrusted for another younger one, and verging on the mystical and sublime for Florencia, all expressed in shimmering music and gripping drama.

So how to explain these exciting changes? Perhaps they are due in no small part to the increasing presence on the podium of young Québecois conductor and newish Met musical director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin who is bringing a new verve and energy to the company: his entry at the start of Florencia, complete with earring and blond dyed hair, was greeted by an almighty cheer from the audience.

Florencia en el Amazonas has another showing at Spazju Kreattiv on Saturday 30th December at 5pm. Members of Malta’s vibrant Latin American community, so evident during this year’s Notte Bianca, may find this the perfect way to start seeing in the New Year. Highly recommended for Maltese and others too!