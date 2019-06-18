25 years ago - The Times

Friday, June 17, 1994

Man accused of drug trafficking asks for presidential pardon

An alleged drug trafficker wrote to the President of Malta to grant him and his brother a presidential pardon, the magistrates’ court has heard.

The defendant, a Gozitan emigrant in Canada, said in the letter the half kilo of 94 per cent pure cocaine was his year’s supply.

Frank Theuma, 49, wrote to the President last December telling him he had bought nearly Lm2,000 worth of the drug from Aruba, an island in the West Caribbean, and had posted it to his brother who would have kept it for him until his arrival.

Theuma said he had intended coming back to live in Gozo and knew he would not find the drug on the island.

But the police had arrested his brother, who was not to blame. The drug was intercepted by Dutch police on its way to Malta in 1989.

Police Inspector John Mifsud, prosecuting in the defendant’s brother’s case, said Dutch police had contacted local officers on February 1, 1989. The police were told a package filled with cocaine was found at a Dutch post office. The package was destined for Gozo.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, June 17, 1969

Review of electoral boundaries

Several members of the House of Representatives are showing concern at not having been consulted so far on the plans of the Electoral Commission for the redistribution of the various towns and villages under new boundaries within the electoral divisions.

According to Section 62 of the Malta Independence Order 1964, “the Electoral Commission shall review the boundaries of the electoral divisions at intervals of not less than two or more than five years and may alter such boundaries to such extent as it considers desirable in the light of the review”.

The Commission must, by law, carry out this review by September 21 this year. This is expected to be discussed later in Parliament, and will only come into force after the approval of the House.

The new boundaries will come into effect at the next dissolution of Parliament in early 1971.

The Chief Electoral Commissioner would not comment yesterday about details of the new electoral divisions and declined to comment whether the commission had started this review which should be completed by the next three months.