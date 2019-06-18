25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, June 18, 1994

Malta’s application for EU membership: ‘We should not be asked to wait’ – Fenech Adami tells Reuters

Malta hopes to meet all major EU demands on accession by 1996, but Prime Minster Dr Eddie Fenech Adami told Reuters that even then admission to the world’s most powerful economic bloc was not guaranteed.

Reuters’ correspondent Crispian Balmer quoted Dr Fenech Adami as saying in a report filed from Valletta yesterday: “It has been pointed out repeatedly that there are problems within the Union, and bickering about the institutional set-up so we can’t be over optimistic”.

With the EU poised to swell from 12 to 16 nations from 1995, some countries are reluctant to let in a proliferation of smaller states.

“We should not be asked to wait because the Union has its own troubles,” said Dr Fenech Adami.

“It’s in everybody’s interest that this strategic island gets integrated into Europe,” he added.

Despite the uncertainty, Dr Fenech Adami is still pressing ahead with a reform programme to bring Malta’s economy in line with EU specifications.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, June 18, 1969

Bus stoppage slowly strangling business in Valletta

The continued stoppage of bus services is slowly strangling business in Valletta, say many shop owners. Business has fallen so sharply that some shops in Kingsway and Merchants Street are closing as early as 6.30pm – broad daylight.

One Valletta shopkeeper said that “the business barometer has fallen sharply”. Another who daily sets up shop in St John’s Square (Il-Monti) said that four shopping days have already been lost with heavy loss of business. “I might as well stay home for the duration of the stoppage,” he muttered ruefully yesterday.

Meanwhile the inconvenience of having to make-do with the collection of vehicles pressed into emergency service in lieu of buses is having dire effects on commuters. Happily, women and children are given a measure of preferential treatment travelling in covered vans or Land Rovers instead of open trucks.

The number of people with sprained ankles, resulting from jumping off trucks, is increasing daily. However, no serious accidents have been reported.