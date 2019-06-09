25 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, June 22, 1994

Young woman pays ‘hundreds of pounds’ for abortion

Two doctors helped a woman abort a two-month-old foetus, police investigations have revealed. The 20-year-old woman was given an abortive injection by a doctor already implicated in a medical scandal, police sources said.

But when the injection did not work, the other doctor performed a series of operations to remove the foetus.

After examining the woman early last Saturday morning, hospital doctors immediately informed the police.

She was in pain and suffering from fever when she was admitted to hospital. She was examined and doctors discovered there had been “several attempts at cleaning up” the woman’s womb. Sources said the woman is in her early 20s and was encouraged by her boyfriend to pay a doctor about Lm25 for the injection.

The doctor told her his colleague would be ready to “clean her up” if the injection did not work within a week.

She paid the second doctor “hundreds of pounds” for a series of operations to remove the foetus. After her third visit she suffered great pain and was admitted to hospital.

The couple, soon to be married, are now facing up to three years in jail if the police find they have enough proof to arraign them.

Half a century ago - Sunday Times of Malta

Sunday, June 22, 1969

Public transport slogging match goes on

Most of the open trucks were yesterday taken off the emergency transport service. They were replaced by buses, requisitioned by police and driven either by employee drivers or policemen. Despatch riders called on licensed bus drivers and conductors with a circular from the Traffic Control Board offering them employment on requisitioned buses on a casual basis. According to a board spokesman the response was good.

There is no sign of a change in the General Transport Union’s attitude, after the Sliema Bus Company ordered its members to resume normal service as from Friday afternoon. The union is still pressing for a 1d increase in fares to cover increased wages for bus conductors, drivers and inspectors.

M Gino Camilleri, secretary of the GTU said yesterday that the union was to fine Sliema bus owners £50 each under Regulation 29 of the union’s statute.

Under this regulation a member can be fined £50 if found guilty of conduct prejudicial to the union or if he breaks any regulation in the statute of the orders of the executive council or the general conference.

The Sliema Bus Company, however, intends to go on giving the public normal service.