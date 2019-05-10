25 years ago - The Times

Monday, June 27, 1994

Corfu summit decision on Malta, Cyprus

Labour leader Alfred Sant yesterday accused the government of deceiving the people once again by implying that the Corfu summit’s decision meant that Malta and Cyprus would be included in the next EU enlargement.

What the final summit communique had actually said was that Malta and Cyprus would be “involved” in the next enlargement, he said.

He was speaking to supporters at the party’s Paola centre.

The communique said “the European Council welcomes the significant progress made regarding the applications made by Cyprus and Malta for accession to the European Union and considers that an essential stage in the preparation process could be regarded as completed.

“The European Council asks the Council and the Commission to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations with Malta and Cyprus with a view to the conclusion of the fourth financial protocols intended in particular to support the efforts of Malta and Cyprus towards integration into the European Union are brought to a rapid conclusion.”

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Friday, June 27, 1969

Talks on international commercial society

The meeting of the executive committee of the International Federation of Popular Travel Organisations was opened at the Malta Hilton yesterday afternoon by Mr Walter Figdor, president of the committee and general manager of Ruefo organisation. It will end this afternoon.

Mr Martin Idiers, general secretary of the IFPTO, said yesterday that among the topics to be discussed will be the establishment of an international commercial society.

Mr Idiers said that the main purpose of the society will be to organise holidays in Mediterranean countries and enable people to visit these countries at low prices.

The general secretary added that the society will create an investment fund for the building of hotels and holiday villages in Mediterranean countries.

Cases of measles

Sixty-nine cases of measles were reported during the week June 8 to June 14 against three cases in the corresponding period last year.The Infectious Diseases report also records six cases of chickenpox against 10 cases in the same period last year.