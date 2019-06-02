25 years ago - The Times

Tuesday, June 28, 1994

Malta third lowest for AIDS cases in list of 21 countries

Malta comes out third lowest for AIDS prevalence in a list of 21 western European countries. The list, published in World-AIDS, shows that Malta has reported 29 cases of AIDS, acquired immune deficiency syndrome, giving it a prevalence of 72.5 cases per million population.

The list is topped for low prevalence by Finland, which has reported 149 cases, giving it a prevalence of 29.2 per million population, followed by San Marino, at 43.5 cases per million population with just one case reported.

The highest prevalence occurs in Monaco whose 24 reported cases work out at 857.1 per million population. The list includes, apart from countries in other geographic regions, all the former republics of the Soviet Union.

Institute of forensic studies to be set up

An Institute of Forensic Studies and Criminology is to be set up by the University of Malta in October, to be housed at St Elmo in Valletta and incorporate the existing Police Academy.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Saturday, June 28, 1969

Lady Dorman names first aircraft for Malta-Gozo service

The first ‘Islander’ aircraft of the Malta-Gozo Air Services was named Calypso by Her Excellency Lady Dorman during a short ceremony on the apron of Luqa Civil Airport yesterday. The Calypso, Malta’s first-to-be commercially registered aircraft, was then blessed by His Lordship Mgr N. Cauchi, the Bishop of Gozo, who came over to Malta from Gozo for the ceremony.

Mr John Parnis England, acting chairman and managing director, told a number of guests that the company was making history in Maltese aviation.

British actor may sail ketch from UK to Malta

Former director of the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre and a well-known British actor – Anthony Quayle – may sail his 40-foot ketch to Malta where he has bought a new holiday home – a £9,000 flat overlooking Marsascala Bay. The 55-year-old actor is a good sailor and may bring his family to Malta in his ketch Jenny Rose.