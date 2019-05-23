25 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, June 29, 1994

2,000 new jobs created in light industry in seven years

More than 2,000 new jobs have been created in the light industry over the past seven years, the Minister of Economic Services said yesterday.

Dr George Bonello du Puis was addressing representatives of the printing, light engineering, electrical, plastics and health industries at a Malta Development Corporation conference at the Holiday Inn.

But Labour industry spokesman Charles Mangion hit out at the government during the conference, saying that local industry needed a more comprehensive restructuring programme.

Dr Bonello du Puis said: “The sectors you represent today are among those that are performing well. Employment in your sector has increased significantly. There was a net increase of 1,500 workers in the electrical and electronic sectors.”

“Overall employment in all the sectors you represent rose from 6,937 to 9,106 during the past seven years. This contributed to offset the loss of more than 2,000 people in the footwear and clothing sectors.

“This scenario clearly demonstrates that the policies adopted by the Malta Development Corporation to attract to Malta the right industries are proving fruitful,” he said.

Half a century ago - Sunday Times of Malta

Sunday, June 29, 1969

Public Works votes approved

The House of Representatives yesterday morning approved the Public Building and Works Ministry’s votes of expenditure for 1969-1970.

The House is currently debating this year’s Budget in Committee. Yesterday was the third out of seven sittings allotted to the debate on the Budget in Committee.

Man falls to death in Valletta club

Anthony Fabri, 69, of Marsa, a former Police sergeant, died yesterday when he fell a height of about 30 feet at the Anglo-Maltese League headquarters in Merchants Street, Valletta, last night. Fabri was leaving the hall after attending a reception at the club. The Magistrate on duty held an on-the-spot inquiry, and a post-mortem examination will be held this morning.

Austrian charter flights to Malta this winter

A seven-man delegation from the International Federation of Popular Travel Organisations was yesterday entertained to lunch at the Buskett Roadhouse by the chairman of the Malta Government Tourist Board, Mr J. C. Pollacco.