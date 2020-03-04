The health authorities and the public service are preparing for a ‘worst-case scenario’ should coronavirus spread to Malta, even though no cases have been found, Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent of public health, said.

“Should a case be detected, the patient will immediately be isolated. Although only 20 per cent of infected people need hospital treatment, the patient will be taken to the specially-prepared 12-bed containment facility. Another facility is also being prepared, just in case,” Gauci said. Should the case be acute, the patient will be transferred to the Infectious Control Unit of Mater Dei Hospital, which is geared for such situations.

Gauci declined to comment on Tuesday when asked whether Sir Paul Boffa Hospital in Floriana is being cleared away to be used as an additional isolation unit.

At present no one is under mandatory quarantine.

Fifty-six people have been tested for COVID-19 so far, with all tests resulting negative.

Three released from mandatory quarantine

Three people who were placed under such quarantine after staying on cruise ships where cases were detected have since been dismissed, having shown no symptoms in 14 days.

Gauci said preparations for a coronavirus outbreak started as soon as the virus became known, and they have been gradually stepped up.

The issue is being tackled on three layers – the medical/technical mostly composed of healthcare professionals, the operational, grouping representatives of various ministries and the Cabinet Strategic Committee headed by the health minister.

Their aim is to contain the virus, treat patients, protect medical staff and keep the country going.

Surveillance has been increased and the authorities are telling people not to travel to affected countries unless their needs are essential.

People appear to be heeding travel advice and are avoiding non-essential travel, Gauci said.

More equipment being shipped in

Gauci said procurement of special equipment also started as soon as the alarm was raised.

A large stock of protective gear was ordered and delivered and another stock is about to arrive in Malta.

Also delivered or on the way were more testing kits and filters used to treat the air in wards. In view of preparations for a worst-case scenario, the authorities have even ordered more beds.

Training of staff is taking place in Malta and Gozo, including one-to-one instruction to ensure staff properly use protective gear.

Malta has also joined the EU procurement system, which will be especially useful when a vaccine becomes available.

“We want to be ready for all eventualities,” Gauci said, explaining that the 2009 plan for tackling the H1N1 pandemic had been updated for the purpose.

The government, she said, was making preparations for the continuation of essential services and was also looking into measures to reduce mass gathering of people, should the situation merit.