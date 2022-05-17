PN deputy leader David Agius on Tuesday asked what has become of the government’s pledge to retroactively fix overcharging by the state-energy billing agency ARMS.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli had said in January that a new billing system was in the pipeline and would be retroactively applied to the beginning of 2022.

Five months down the line, Agius asked during a speech in parliament what had become of Dalli’s promise.

With the cost of living rising in Malta, Agius said certain people were struggling to pay their bills.

Dalli had said back in January that the new billing system would address “anomalies” in a 2009 legal notice governing billing.

"In the coming weeks, we will be announcing details on how anomalies that a PN government introduced in a 2009 legal notice, will be repealed,” Dalli had said.

The energy minister had promised the new billing regime would allow consumers to accumulate units that are not used at the beginning of the year.

An investigation by the National Audit Office had found that consumers could have been charged an extra €6.5 million on their electricity and water bills due to the “anomaly”.

The government has promised to freeze energy prices this year as part of a €200 million plan to cushion Malta from massive spikes in electricity tariffs.

This policy has seen the government step in monthly to make good for the losses being incurred by Enemalta due to the freeze.