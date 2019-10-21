ĊineXjenza, a series of events using the medium of film to inspire discussions on science, will tomorrow screen the 2006 film Children of Men, in collaboration with the Medical Biochemistry Students’ Association and the Malta Medical Students Association.

Based on the 1992 novel of the same name, Alfonso Cuarón’s film finds society on the brink of collapse after 18 years of human infertility. England is one of the last countries with a functioning government and has now imposed extreme laws on refugees, while illegal immigrants are seeking sanctuary in England.

The plot follows activist Theo Faron (Clive Owen), who agrees to help transport a miraculously pregnant woman (Clare-Hope Ashitey) to a sanctuary at sea.

After the film, there will be a discussion led by obstetrician and gynaecologist Max Dingli, who forms part of the Mater Dei team that provides assisted reproductive therapy and IVF. Snacks and refreshments will be served during the discussion.

ĊineXjenza is supported by the Steam project. It is run by the Malta Chamber of Scientists and S-Cubed, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv.

The event will take place tomorrow at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta at 7pm. Entrance is free of charge.