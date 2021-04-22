In order to regulate and keep the gaming and gambling market fair, many countries have a licence system in place. This means that only casinos with a licence are allowed to operate in the country. However, some Swedes still play on unlicensed casinos. So, what casinos are these and how do people access them?

Casino licences are used by countries to ensure that the gambling happening inside the country is following the rules set by the government. They are most of all put in place in order to protect citizens and ensure that the games, they play are fair and properly managed. So, in many ways, licences are a good thing. However, some players prefer to play at casinos without them because there tends to be more bonuses and perks available.

What is a Swedish gambling licence?

Swedish is among many countries that give out licences to companies working within the gambling world. Such a licence is necessary if a company wants to operate within the country and carry out marketing targeted at Swedish players.

The Swedish licences are issued by the Swedish Gambling Authority. This act was put into place on January 1, 2019 and has been operating and regulating the Swedish market since. Any casino owner who wants to run their company in the country will have to apply for a licence from the act.

How do you play at a casino without a licence?

Even if you live in Sweden, it is stills possible to play at an unlicensed casino. This just means that you will have to use a casino outside of the country. In order to access some of these casinos, players often use VPNs. These can help the players get outside of the country borders digitally.

Playing at an unlicensed casino can have many perks, and if you make sure to choose a good one, it might be worth the extra hassle. As mentioned, unlicensed casinos may have a number of perks making them more attractive for players. This could be in the form of bonuses and better payment methods. There is simply also a larger number of casinos to choose from, when you include the ones without a licence, and having the ability to choose is something, many players value.

What casinos to play at

If you are interested in venturing out across the digital country borders, there are several popular unlicensed casinos to choose from. Using a site like casino-utan-svensk-licens.io will help you gain an overview making it easier to choose.

When choosing a casino without a licence, it will generally be a good idea to go for the popular ones with a good reputation. This is because, without a licence, you cannot be sure of the rules or lack thereof that the casinos operate under. The licensed casinos are forced to follow regulations, but the ones without can practically do as they please. So, make sure not to get scammed by an unlicensed casino by reading up on reviews and recommendations.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.