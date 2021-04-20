Casinos are often attracting new players with no deposit bonuses which means that you don’t have to pay anything to start playing while you still have the possibility to win money. Especially new online casinos use this strategy to get started with their platform which definitely also works. How do these no deposit bonuses work and how they benefit both the casinos and the players?

Regulations of using no deposit bonuses

Often the player has to be aware of the rules and regulations which the no deposit bonuses have. Maybe the bonus can be used only in a specific game or the time to use the bonus can be limited to one day. Sometimes the player has to use the winning prices won with no deposit bonuses up until a certain amount for playing in the casino before withdrawing the money. There also might be a limit of the amount of money which can be drawn or won.

You can’t get it all

It’s not possible to use all the deposit bonuses at once and usually you have to wait before using the next free round. This is a strategy which makes the player to come back to the same website later which makes it more likely that they use it in the future as well if they find games that interest them. It’s often also fun for the user to be able to try different games which they haven’t played before.

How to use your no deposit bonus

To use the bonus, the player has to create an account at an online casino first. In some cases it’s required to contact the customer care and ask for the bonus and sometimes the user has been offered a bonus code from the online casino. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, the bonus will the accessible for the user.

Little risks

One might say that both the online casino and the player are playing it safe when utilising the no deposit bonuses. Especially if the casino isn’t quite popular yet, it’s a great way to attract new users to their platform and the new users are also happy to get a free game with no risks to lose money. Often the starting money offered is rather small amount but the user can grow it bigger by playing it smartly.

Bonuses as rewards

While no deposit bonuses are often used by online casinos to attract new users, they are sometimes also treated as rewards to loyal players. This is a nice way for the online casino to express gratitude for players who keep using their site.

No deposit bonuses are in a way a great way to get started with online casinos both for the players and the casinos. It benefits both parties; online casinos get new users and players discover new games online for free.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.