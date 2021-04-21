In the world of online casinos, the learning curve can be a bit steep for new players. There are many games to learn and many terms to get acquainted with. Having more in-depth knowledge of these things will most likely make the games more fun and give the players a better ability to form good strategies. One of the terms that are worth getting to know is “non-sticky bonus”.

Many online casinos choose to offer bonuses to new players. This is due to a high amount of competition on the marked. Bonuses can help to attract new players looking to find their new gaming platform and a good bonus might mean that a player chooses your casino rather than the competition. But for the players, it is worth getting to know the types of bonuses. This is where a non-sticky bonus comes into play.

Sticky and non-sticky

Casino bonuses can generally be grouped into sticky and non-sticky. Fortunately, this concept is pretty easy to understand even for completely new players.

A sticky bonus is a bonus that the player will not be able to withdraw from the online casino. Many casinos will offer a bonus on your online casino deposit. This bonus is usually some percentage of the deposit you made. Some bonuses are 100 per cent of the deposit.

If a casino offers a non-sticky bonus, then this means that you as a player will be able to withdraw your initial deposit as well as any winnings made from this deposit, without having to fulfil any wagering requirements or bonus terms. In other words, the bonus and the deposit are kept separated – not “sticking” together. Withdrawing the winnings will, however, mean that you will have to forfeit the bonus, you were given. Non-sticky bonuses are generally worth going for as they give you a higher chance of a reward.

Where to play?

When doing a fast internet search, you will quickly discover that there is a long list of online casinos to choose from. Many of the casinos will have a lot of the same games but there can still be big differences from site to site that could and should affect your choice.

Playing on online casinos is most of all supposed to be fun. This is why your choice of casino can be important. Different casinos will have different designs and their games may be from different developers. If you have certain games that you know, you love to play, then it is worth keeping an eye to see, if the casino in question has those games, but also if the versions of the games are any good.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.