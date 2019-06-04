Joe Friggieri will be discussing the various theories that have been put forward offering definitions of the nature and function of art in its various manifestations at Philosophy Sharing’s next talk tomorrow.

Four theories will be analysed briefly, namely, those that define art in terms of representation, expression, form and the art-world. Questions regarding the value of art and its interpretation will also be raised. A discussion will follow.

Friggieri is professor of philosophy at the University of Malta. He holds doctorates from Milan and Oxford and is also a poet, playwright and theatre director.

His publications include two books on the English philosopher J.L. Austin, three volumes of poetry, three collections of short stories, a number of plays, as well as In-Nisġa tal-Ħsieb, the first history of philosophy in Maltese.

He has won several literary awards, including the National Literary Prize five times (1993, 1999, 2003, 2008 and 2013), and the Francis Ebejer prize for best original play and production (Caravaggio: L-Inkjesta, Manoel Theatre, 2007).

For his contribution to Malta’s cultural life and activi­ties he was made a Member of the Order of Merit (MOM) in December 2008.

Friggieri is well-known among theatre audiences for his highly original productions of over 40 plays, including seven of Shakespeare’s best-loved works.

The talk will be in English and will take place at the Volunteer Centre, 181, Melita Street, Valletta, tomorrow at 7pm. Everyone is invited. The event is free of charge but donations are appreciated.