Many sports bettors will tell you about the time when they placed a bet on a sure thing, but as the game went on, they watched their well-worked out bet slowly circling the drain as it failed to reach its full potential. The worst part is that they could see it coming, and there was nothing they could do about it.

This is where the cash out betting feature has become a widely popular option for punters everywhere. The cash out option offers you the opportunity to settle a bet before one or more of your selected events has concluded. This attractive offering is available at top online sportsbooks in Malta.

When should I use the cash out option?

This is a feature used by many punters either in order to secure their current winnings, or when they feel the outcome of their bet may not be as favourable as they had first assumed. There are many ways a bet can turn out, especially when there are bet builders and accumulators.

There are a few things to take into account when considering a cash out offer. The most important is, don’t be impulsive. Don’t take an offer just because it’s presented to you. Take your time to think about what the offer means before coming to a conclusion.

Also, be sure to research the match you are betting on. This will allow you to trust your instincts more and have a firmer grasp on your cash out decision.

When betting on a match that you know nothing about, you will never be sure about what will happen next. However, if you are betting on a match with teams or players you are familiar with, and with a history that you are aware of, your decisions become more sound. This makes knowing when to cash out a confident judgement call as opposed to a panicked decision.

What are the benefits of using the cash out feature?

Simply put, the cash out option offers you an opportunity for a sure profit. If you are happy to place a bet and take a win, then cashing out is for you.

Let’s assume you have placed a bet on the Wimbledon final and you are backing Roger Federer to beat Novak Djokovic. Federer won the first two sets, but Djokovic is now looking strong. An old injury is plaguing Federer and you don’t like the chances of a positive outcome for him.

Taking the cash out option here guarantees a profit.

Which sportsbooks offer the option to cash out?

There are a few reputable companies offering this feature. A premium sportsbook to consider is Dragonara Online Casino. While first and foremost a casino product, the Dragonara sportsbook is a comprehensive one and offers features such as cashing out on all sports, bet builder, and live esports with live streaming. Now that you have a better grasp on what the cash out offer option entails, maybe it’s time to give it a try?

Disclaimer: Dragonara.com is operated by IZI Interactive Ltd. and is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under the licence number MGA/B2C/345/2016. +18 only (25 for Maltese citizens who visit the casino in St. Julian’s). Dragonara promotes responsible gambling. For more information visit Remote Gaming Foundation at www.rgf.org.