Malta’s police force has had six men heading it in the past seven years and many feel the corps is in a sorry state. What qualities, attributes and priorities do officers and lawyers think the next chief should have? Matthew Xuereb finds out.

With just over 2,300 officers, the Malta Police Force is a hard beast to control. The often-cited lack of trust in the top echelons over recent years has dented the morale of several serving police officers.

Constables, sergeants and inspectors, who spoke to Times of Malta on condition of anonymity, believe the biggest problem that the next police commissioner has to tackle is this lack of trust, followed by the perceived lack of discipline within the force itself.

They insist that a number of incidents in recent years had ruined the credibility of the entire police force, with some officers saying they often found themselves defending the force, explaining to people “that the basket of fruit was not entirely mouldy”.

At least eight candidates have applied to become the new police chief though the applicants’ names have not yet been made official.

A turbulent recent history

After a 12-year stint, John Rizzo was replaced by the Labour Party’s former legal procurator Peter Paul Zammit, who stepped down after a controversial year.

In July 2014, Raymond Zammit was appointed acting commissioner but his tenure was short-lived after a shootout scandal. He was replaced by former drug squad chief Michael Cassar between 2014 and April 2016 before he also stepped down.

We cannot be worried that certain decisions will annoy certain people

His successor Lawrence Cutajar came under fire for the way the police handled, or failed to handle, several allegations of corruption as well as the handling of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder probe.

What officers expect of a new commissioner

One officer said: “I think the first thing the new commissioner has to do is start cleaning up and fixing the situation we are in internally. We are in shambles. For example, you cannot have a police officer who is known to consume drugs. A random test should be introduced immediately on all police.

“There must be transparency in the work we do and we should not be worried that certain decisions annoy certain people. We must stop being strong with the weak and weak with the strong.”

Another officer underlined the need for a commissioner who meets people and speaks to the media often the police’s work. The media is not the enemy, he insisted.

One official said discipline “with the right dose and approach” was needed to reinstate respect.

“The officers on the ground, particularly those in the mid and lower ranks expect a commissioner who does not shy away from rolling up his/her sleeves and gets his hands dirty on the front line.

Officers expect a commissioner who has the stature of a real leader and who is capable of quick decisions in difficult situations,” he said.

Other officers insisted on the need for an apolitical commissioner who has the backing of all stakeholders as well as a “champion of integrity, accountability, transparency and honesty”.

What are criminal lawyers’ expectations?

Arthur Azzopardi

“The new commissioner has to hold true, live and practice his oath of office. If he/she does that, they will get it right.”

Franco Debono

“S/he should have leadership qualities but also lead by example, be able to endure pressure and act diligently and calmly in stressful situations, never succumb to any political pressure and stay away from any political affiliations, be familiar with investigation procedures as to act swiftly upon criminal investigations and be capable to direct and guide his/her officers accordingly. He must strike a balance between being a good administrator and a good listener, ensure that officers are performing their duties in a professional manner, and act swiftly in default.”

Joe Giglio

“The new commissioner has to be a leader, someone other police officers need to look up to and respect. This respect stems from the sense of pride he or she instils in them to be part of the police force. Secondly, the commissioner has to nourish a strong sense of discipline and make his subordinates realise the police force is one team, albeit with different jobs, but ultimately one unit....if one falters, the repercussions are felt by the whole force.

“Thirdly, in carrying out his or her job the commissioner has to rise above politics and political parties. He must have the courage to prosecute where investigations show there is a case to answer to in court. To achieve all this, he has to be humble enough to understand and accept that the force is in a mess and that it’s an uphill struggle to regain the trust it so badly needs. Humble to also understand that he too, while serving in the police force in the past, has either been part of this mess or, albeit indirectly, contributed to it.”

Stefano Filletti

“The aims that a commissioner must strive to achieve include securing an efficient, effective force, to combat crime and bring criminals to justice without delay, thereby protecting the public. To achieve this, the commissioner should possess qualities including integrity and impartiality to act without fear or favour, have a sound knowledge of criminal law and criminal procedure, good communication skills, efficient organisational skills and a strong motivation to combat crime in all its forms and bring criminals to justice.”