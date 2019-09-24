As schools re-open this week after the summer break, a teacher explains the preparation and the patience needed to do the job... amid staff shortages.

As students return to school this week after their summer break, a shortage of teachers persists, mainly for English, Maths and ICT subjects.

With the problem putting additional pressures on teachers, Times of Malta spoke to Amy (name changed), an English teacher, about her day-to-day struggles as an educator at a State secondary school with a lack of staff.

For teachers, the school year kicks off well before gates re-open, with extensive planning during the summer months a must for any educator, Amy insists, dismissing common perceptions they spend the holidays relaxing.

“It is a common myth that once a teacher has planned a year of lessons all they have to do is go back to them year after year.

“The terrible truth is that, with each year group having four different ability levels (Tracks 1, 2, 3, and Core Curriculum Programme [CCP]), we can be given any mixed bag of 12 class types,” Amy explained.

Even if a teacher plans lessons well before school starts, content being taught often requires re-adjustment to cater for the needs of the specific students that change from one year to the other.

“Many times, at the start of the year, you walk into a classroom expecting to use the usual lesson pace only to realise you have to completely change all that you’ve planned because your students either need more help, or need to be challenged more.

“All the work you did over summer can be flushed away as you scramble to get everything in order in a few weeks,” the teacher added.

Amy describes the shortage of teachers as “a crisis”, with most core subject educators having a “full load”, meaning they teach the maximum number of lessons per day allowed.

“This means 24 lessons a week as well as meetings and optional supervision. A total of 24 lessons might not sound like much, but imagine if you had to give 24, 40-minute presentations each week.

More teens favour stories of the Instagram kind over the fictional kind

“Now, imagine that your audience is restless, asks questions at a rate of three queries per minute, and interrupts you every other sentence,” she went on.

Sometimes, students even declare lessons “useless and boring” and adamantly refuse to do the work, making the challenge even more arduous for the teacher.

“Other times, they want extra notes and material, along with a personalised reading list and an overview of what they can do to be better to give to their private lessons tutor,” she said.

While educators often try their best to ensure their students’ needs are met, Amy said, the pressures of working in a school with not enough teachers culminate when there are unannounced visits by Education Officers, who can turn up to observe the lessons at any point.

“Imagine that, despite your best efforts, you’ve fallen behind, the syllabus is too packed with objectives, you’ve been stuck on the same grammar point for a week, your textbook hasn’t been updated in years, and you could be observed at any second, without warning, by an Education Officer.”

Back at home, Amy has no option but to work extra hours – preparing, planning and correcting as well as giving additional private lessons because “the extra money is really needed”.

“English is not a ‘study’ subject,” she says.“It is not linear where you open the book at Unit 1 and then work through until Unit 12.

“It is a circular syllabus where you go round and round, repeating and reviewing, constantly building on skills. With more teenagers favouring stories of the Instagram kind over the fictional kind, it’s becoming even more difficult to build students up to the level they’re meant to be.”