Public health officials are leading a coordinating team created to prepare Malta in case a deadly virus spreading from China were to reach the country.

The coordinating team is being led by the Superintendence of Public Health, which on Saturday explained the precautions Malta was taking in relation to coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 1,200 people in China and dozens elsewhere.

As of Saturday, 41 people have died following exposure to the virus. China has taken the unprecedented step of quarantining an area encompassing 35 million inhabitants as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of the virus.

Cases have also been reported in Australia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea. On Friday, officials in France confirmed the first three European cases of the disease.

The World Health Organisation held an emergency meeting earlier this week to discuss a global response to the outbreak. Countries decided not to introduce travel bans or declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

What is Malta doing?

Staff at Mater Dei Hospital and primary care are organising lab testing and speaking to overseas laboratory to coordinate with them. They have also been advised to up infection control measures should a suspected Coronovirus case be reported locally.

Authorities are also on the alert to issue advice to doctors, travellers or the media in case of any developments.

At a policy level, Maltese authorities have coordinating their response with the World Health Organisation, European Centre for Disease Control and EU Health Security Committee. They are also taking part in regular teleconferences held at EU level for all EU member states.

What can you do?

If you are travelling overseas, you should:

a. Avoid visiting wet markets or places where live or dead animals are handled;

b. Avoid contact with sick persons, in particular with respiratory symptoms;

c. Adhere to good hand and food hygiene;

d. Avoid contact with animals, their excretions or droppings.

If you are travelling to China, you should take special precautions and ensure you have taken a seasonal influenza vaccination at least two weeks prior to travelling.

If you have travelled to Wuhan province in China and experience fever, shortness of breath, cough or a sore throat within 14 days of having been there, speak to a doctor, inform them of your travel history and contact the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit on 21324086.