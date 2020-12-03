As technology continues to advance, it is transforming and revolutionising virtually every facet of society.

There is arguably no better example of the advancements having an impact on daily life and entertainment than in the world of gaming. Just a few decades ago, people were limited to traditional analogue games or purely physical activities for forms of enjoyment. Today, an unprecedented number of virtual entertainment options exist that generate hundreds of billions of dollars every year in revenue. There are many complex elements involved in every form of virtual gaming, whether it’s mobile gaming, console gaming or internet-based gambling.

Increasingly, we have seen an emergence of dynamics tied to luck or chance within many forms of video games. The best example of this is RNG. But what is RNG and how does it work? Keep reading to find out more.

The basics of RNG

The term “RNG” stands for “random number generator”. While the term may seem unfamiliar at first glance, it is actually a very basic and familiar premise: RNG solutions are designed to randomly select numbers or variables without bias or any predictable patterns, thereby ensuring that luck or chance is equal for all involved players or participants.

Fundamentally, there are two main types of RNG solutions.

The first – and most common – is software-based RNGs. These solutions are often used in video games and online casinos, or in any situation where physical hardware isn’t both powering the player experience and physically in front of them.

Hardware-based RNGs are the other main type. These elements can often be found in traditional casinos or gambling solutions; these are instances where the game or entertainment is physically present alongside the player and must operate independently of any internet connection or remote device.

RNG in video games

Now that you’re familiar with the basics of RNG software, it should be a bit easier to understand how it works with various forms of entertainment. The most common example of RNG solutions can be found in modern-day video games. Whether they are multi-player online games or single-player offline variants, many games now feature RNG-based elements.

Any elements in a video game where random chance is present is based on one or more forms of RNG. This is why you have a random chance of getting a select item when opening a loot box in-game, why there are different creatures and encounters within various hunting titles, and even why game terrain that is procedurally generated through exploration is expressed in a specific way.

RNG in online gambling

When millions of people take to the virtual streets in online casino and gambling settings, there are expectations that the gambling experience will be fair and understandable. Online casinos are designed using sophisticated software algorithms that most people wouldn’t understand in specifics, but at the core of these programs is RNG-based applications.

In online gambling, RNG ensures that the chance of winning or losing a particular game at a particular time is identical for all players. Rather than utilizing outdated mechanisms that could produce predictable patterns and allow individuals to game the system, RNG offers a secure and fair method through which the casino playing field is levelled.

Whether a casino focuses on desktop or mobile play is irrelevant to the presence of RNG. Even mobile-focused online casinos such as Mobilebet employ the use of RNG software to ensure a fair playing process for all gamblers.

The pros and cons of RNG

As has been outlined, the use of RNG systems can help mitigate any chances of manipulation or predictability by players. This is a major benefit and the key reason why RNG systems are in use. However, RNG systems are not without criticism.

Sophisticated statistics and mathematics experts point out that RNG is based on a set of predetermined variables. As such, with the right amount of observation and know-how, it can be possible to guess future outcomes or odds. However, doing so is incredibly difficult – it is far more intricate than simply counting cards.

Some also lament the increasing prevalence of RNG-based loot boxes or “pay-to-win” concepts in video games. Allowing individuals to make in-game purchases via real money in order to gain an advantage is consistently mentioned by gamers as a net negative for the gaming experience, though it does help game developers and studios generate additional income.

While it is far more complicated, RNG software essentially attempts to randomise and level the playing field in a variety of gaming experiences. By providing an equal chance for luck to all, the goal of RNG usage is to ensure that predictable patterns, unequal outcomes and otherwise valid frustration do not emerge in the gaming experience.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.