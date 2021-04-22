When playing online casino, it is worth getting to know the different terms and phrases. These will both help you to get to know the rules of the games, but they can also make it easier to choose from the almost infinitely long list of casinos and games. One of the terms that are good to learn early on if RTP.

If you are new to online casinos, then it might seem like a big and slightly confusing world to step into. However, there are many players enjoying fun online games every day and once you have gotten started, it won’t seem so confusing. And the more you play, the more strategic you can start to become.

This is where things like RTP come into play.

Learn the term

If you have ever searched for lists of online casino slot games, then you will most likely have come across “RTP”. This is usually listed for every single game in the form of a percentage. RTP stands for Return to Player Percentage and indicates the rewards you can expect to achieve as a player.

When playing on a slot machine, the RTP will help you learn what your chance of a win is. The number is a percentage and will give you an idea of the reward. So, if the RTP is at 90 per cent, then you will most likely get a 10 per cent loss of the money, you gamble. However, this can be used strategically in order to try to win more often. It should always be remembered, though, that gambling on casino slots come with a high risk.

Use RTP to find your new favourite slot

It is always a bit more fun to play if you win every now and then. This is why it makes good sense to use the RTP values of slot games to find which ones to play. You will often find a correlation between the RTP numbers and the rankings on the popularity lists for online games. Most players enjoy the games with a higher RTP more.

There are many online casino games to choose from and playing them all one by one might not be the most viable or efficient way of finding the best ones. Therefore, doing a search for the most popular slots will usually be a good way of getting started. Try to have a look at lists ranking the games by popularity as well as lists ranking them by RTP. You will most likely find a lot of the same games on these two lists, and these games are good choices for getting started.

Where to play?

Many of the most popular slots will be possible to find at several different online casinos. Here, it is a good idea to spend a little extra time looking into the options before choosing which one to play at. Fortunately, sites like uudetnettikasinot.io makes it easy to get an overview quickly. Here, you can find many of the most popular online casinos and learn what perks they each offer. This will make the decision a bit easier to make.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.