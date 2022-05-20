Four of Europe’s top five leagues come to a conclusion this weekend, with plenty still to be decided and the Premier League and Serie A titles still up for grabs.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look at what is still at stake:

English Premier League

TITLE RACE: Manchester City lead Liverpool by a single point heading into Sunday’s final round of matches and victory against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at the Etihad would give them a fourth title in five seasons.

If they were to slip up, quadruple-chasing Liverpool could snatch the spoils with victory at home to Wolves.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta