€20 for a bottle of water? Robot supermarkets? Insect burger barbecues? These may sound like strange and distant realities. However, issues such as climate change, mean they may not be as far in the future as you might think.

Today leading science communicators from around the world will gather in Malta to perform two hours of interactive, fun and engaging theatre that takes an irreverent look at the challenges that may affect Malta and what we need to do to build a better future.

This event will introduce the science behind such challenges, discuss how they may affect Malta and reflect on how science can inform and drive a positive future, all in a relaxed and fun environment where the audience will have the opportunity to vote on the outcomes that they want to see and the future they would like to create.

The science communicators gathered in Malta to attend a 10-day STEAM summer school, a European-wide collaboration of experts led by the University of Malta, demonstrating that Malta is helping to lead the way in global research.

STEAM is the concept of combining STEM with the arts and has recently been advocated as a way for science to develop better relationships with the society it serves.

Choose your future takes place today at M Space, Oscar Zammit Street, Msida between 7.30 and 9.30pm.