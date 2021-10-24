A good relationship between consumers and traders is an important prerequisite to enhance consumer confidence and to facilitate a healthier marketplace. Consumers need to feel confident that if they encounter a problem with their purchase, the trader they are dealing with is fully committed to help them obtain a timely and adequate solution.

The MCCAA Trust You scheme provides consumers this peace of mind. To be eligible to join the scheme, businesses must first commit to abide by a code of conduct that covers the whole purchase experience. The code stresses the importance for a business to promote a customer- friendly relationship. This relationship is in the first instance fostered by being transparent and honest with consumers. In fact, Trust You members commit to always provide clear and unambiguous information to consumers.

Since a sale starts from promoting and advertising the products or services for sale, the scheme’s code stipulates that sellers must advertise and provide information in a way that does not mislead potential customers. Good communication between sellers and consumers is also crucial for the building of a trustworthy relationship. In this regard, the Trust You scheme code of conduct stipulates that it is the sellers’ responsibility to understand their customers’ requirements and advise them accordingly.

The MCCAA Trust You scheme is free of charge and open to both large and small enterprises that sell any type of products - Odette Vella

Since aftersales service plays an important role in customer satisfaction, and in the building of mutual trust, the scheme’s code requires sellers to adhere to agreed commitments and also obliges them to provide an adequate aftersales customer service. Furthermore, in situations where consumers have a problem with the product or service purchased, and they complain with the trader, the scheme’s code provides that sellers must ensure that any complaints are dealt with in a timely manner.

Businesses are also required to commit to avoid having disputes referred to the consumer claims tribunal by opting to resolve them through mediation. Sellers that subscribe to the scheme, but fail to follow its code of conduct, are removed from the scheme. There is a suspension period before such businesses are allowed to re-apply and re-join the scheme.

The MCCAA Trust You scheme is free of charge and open to both large and small enterprises that sell any type of products or services to consumers. To join it, businesses need to fill in an online application form that can be accessed through the MCCAA website. A full list of successful Trust You applicants is also available on the website in the Trust You scheme section under Entities and Office for Consumer Affairs.

After applicants are vetted by the authority to assess their eligibility, successful applicants are given a certificate and stickers with the Trust You logo. The scheme’s stickers must be displayed in a prominent place in the sellers’ business premises where consumers can see them. Consumers are therefore encouraged to look out for the Trust You logo when they enter shops. Valid Trust You stickers bear the current year.

For more information about the Trust You scheme, call the MCCAA on 2395 2000 or fill in the contact us form found on the MCCAA website below.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT