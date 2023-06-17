The ‘Għal Għawdex’ initiative is a good example of how people and associations can join forces together, be it business, environmental NGOs, youths or the regional government.

Their joint purpose is not only to show their concern for the current state of the environment in Gozo but also to put forward concrete policy proposals.

The Gozo Business Chamber is one of the organisations forming part of this forum. The economy and society are intertwined; one cannot move without the other.

If the economy moves forward and society lags behind, then that is false development. Pope Francis has often spoken about ‘integral ecology’, a perspective whereby we see that everyone is interconnected.

To this end, in his encyclical letter Laudato Si’, the pope calls for an “economic ecology” capable of appealing to a broader vision of reality and where the protection of the environment is “an integral part of the development process and cannot be considered in isolation from it”.

Various sectors of society have and are voicing their concerns through the media, survey responses and articles that the present situation is unsustainable. In Gozo, there is a possibility that we can reverse this trend though for certain places such as Marsalforn and Xlendi there is probably not much that can be done.

We are seeing localities which are under an intense development assault to the detriment of residents and whole communities. Some may ask: ‘Does this make economic sense?’

The recently published National Productivity Board Annual Report clearly shows the overreliance of the Gozitan economy on the construction and real estate sectors. It also shows that the contribution of the services sector is minimal.

In a note published by the Gozo Regional Development Authority (2021), it was highlighted how real estate and construction “seem to have become the main drivers of economic expansion in Gozo”. In fact, when one compares the gross value added of both sectors on a regional basis one sees that the construction and real estate sectors’ contribution is double that of Malta. Can this situation continue unabated? No.

Economic diversification is key. Having a thriving services sector would ensure a more balanced and fairer economy. It would also benefit the real estate sector as the quality of the properties required by these niches are of a much higher quality.

Economic growth brings development with it.

But what type of development do we want? This applies both to the economic sectors we want to see in Gozo and the type of development.

Localities are under an intense development assault to the detriment of residents and communities - Daniel Borg

Two out of the eight concrete proposals being put forward by the Għal Għawdex forum are that of having a specific regional plan for the island and that of having Gozo designated as a design priority area. Both proposals, while ensuring we reach the required balance in terms of development, would ensure a level playing field for all.

A regional plan should embrace the concept of a holistic and integrated plan, one which would first of all take into account what our localities can absorb in terms of development and a plan which would take into consideration the unique streetscapes of each locality. This plan should also be tied to the economic sectors Gozo wants to target.

In this regard, one can mention the Gozo Innovation Hub in Xewkija and the Queen Mary University Campus adjacent to the Gozo General Hospital. These are the type of developments which are in line with the value added sectors that are needed in Gozo; small developments using, where possible, already existing buildings.

A regional plan should also outline the type of housing stock that is to be made available, one that is livable and not simply ideal as a second holiday home. A design priority area, on the other hand, would secure special attention to the design of new and the improvement of existing buildings.

The environment and the distinctive character of each locality are Gozo’s main selling points. If we ruin them, the value of our real estate will decline as well. Like anything else, this is a balance which needs to be achieved.

It must be understood that the position being put forward by Għal Għawdex will benefit Gozo’s economy without in any way impinging on local communities.

In July 2022, during a conference on ‘Citizens Active in Local Democracy’, I had highglighted that “As a Chamber, we believe that we have to provide a vision. We must not be simply a lobby group but an organisation which brings real change to our society and economy. These two aspects are both linked and dependent on each other and it would be a mistake if we were to divide the two.”

I believe this is very relevant within the context we are living today.

Daniel Borg is the CEO of the Gozo Business Chamber.