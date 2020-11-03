Business leaders of some of Malta’s biggest organisations have revealed which books have kept them occupied over the summer.

Digital leaders Anchovy have embarked on a mission by reaching out to local corporate leaders with the intention of promoting inspiration to audiences - for this reason, personalised insights have been gathered through the eyes of local business leaders.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone for obvious reasons," a spokesperson for Anchovy said.

Local business leaders have shared what books they have been reading this summer.

"However we are firm believers of reaping positivity from any kind of situation. It was the perfect opportunity for many of us who ended up at home over the previous months to finally catch up with our reading. We found it very interesting to learn and share what books leaders of the local business world have been perusing.”

With a multitude of respondents, one can easily feel inspired and use the content for their own benefit.

To read these insights visit https://anchovyreadersclub.splashthat.com/.