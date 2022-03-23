Like many others, I come from a humble background. Both my parents were educators, and this explains my natural inclination to follow in this profession. My life changed when I lost my mother at the age of 12, accelerating my youth into maturity; but this gave me an added sense of self-determination to reach the goals I had set out for myself, eventually graduating in philosophy and sociology and pursuing my academic studies and career abroad.

In recent years, it became more and more evident that Malta was changing. Despite the Labour Party’s electoral pledges in 2013, this was not the realisation of a society which based itself on the common good, mutual respect and meritocracy. I saw my country rapidly change into one huge concrete jungle; the meltdown of the political class which led to multiple resignations tarnished our reputation as a nation while one of the nation’s main pillars, edu­cation, was in free fall with early school-leavers dramatically on the rise.

The birth of my daughter gave me a deeper perspective and sense of purpose. For politics is the ability of individuals to achieve higher forms of social life, and I for one refuse to accept that this would be the Malta she would grow up in. A nation which in the rush to create a rapid economic growth, largely depending on the importation of foreign workers, left other vital sectors in abeyance, wholly ignoring the development of a knowledge-based society and the collective development of a social and cultural well-being. I decided that now was the time to do it.

Because Malta needs a long-term vision where instead of just distributing taxpayer money for votes we achieve a real investment in changing behaviours and mentalities, where the country’s success is measured against a variety of indicators that evaluate the well-being of society such as the end of precarious employment, a better work-life balance and good fiscal responsibility. Because I want to see a staunch commitment to achieving climate neutrality and the promotion of the responsible use of land, waste management and energy efficiency, the protection of undeveloped land and green lungs in every locality.

Because the economy cannot depend on one sector alone, hence our pledge to invest in an unprecedented €1 billion fund for the creation of 10 new economic sectors. Furthermore, students are at the heart of our vision, and therefore we want to encourage more people from all walks of life to become the most successful versions of themselves, radically increasing Malta’s economic growth, social fabric and international performance.

Politics is the ability of individuals to achieve higher forms of social life - Julie Zahra

I decided that the time was ripe because the two sectors I hold close to me, education and mental health, are in a state of disarray. The education sector needs an urgent revival and a paradigm shift in approach and mentality by stimulating cognitive skills and shaping processes of thought. The infrastructural realities of schools need to be addressed as soon as possible, adapting them to the requirements of this modern-day and age, including air-conditioned classrooms, bigger outdoor spaces and an environment that positively affects the mental health and serenity of many thousands of students, educators and workers attending or working there.

But, above all, educators require added respect and dignity in recognition of their profession. We pledged to radically improve the salary scales of every professional while improving their working conditions, something which Robert Abela has now so conveniently copied and pasted after eight years of ignoring them. And, since education is key, we need to rid this country of the stigma related to mental well-being. But not only.

Mount Carmel has to close down for good. Our pledge is to open a specialised mental facility integrated into Mater Dei offering the best free mental healthcare and providing an environment which enables a person to fully and quickly recover. We also want to offer more psychiatry services at a community level by increasing and supporting staff at already existing health centres while also opening new ones; update the outdated list of medicines on the government’s formulary with innovative treatment for those suffering from chronic mental illness, have a 24/7 emergency psychiatry team, training family doctors in mental health, introduce a mental health emergency observation unit and day centres for those incapable to work due to their condition.

I did it because I have instilled in me the values of genuinity, sincerity and above all honesty. This is what the political class should be. I believe that through our joint effort, we have a chance to give Malta the dignity and name it truly deserves, where everyone seizes the opportunities provided to build a stronger and brighter future. This election is not about individuals. It is about the entire population. This is what made me do it, to be with you, for Malta.

Julie Zahra, PN candidate