And so, you have finally decided that you will be placing a bet on the next season of a sport or league you enjoy watching. What should be the first thing that you should do? Well, of course, you have to make sure you have the budget for betting, but other than that, you need to make sure you’re dealing with the right bookie.

However, what would make an online sportsbook worth your time and money? How do you know you should trust an online bookie with your money and bets? Well, you don’t have to fret because we will let you know of the best bookmakers in Nigeria, India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries.

What makes an online bookie trustworthy?

For starters, the online bookie should carry a licence to operate by certain jurisdictions such as the Isle of Man, the UK, Ireland, Malta, Gibraltar and certain US states like Michigan, New York, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, and Las Vegas.

These are just a few jurisdictions that would issue licences to online gambling sites. This means you also have to check the validity of the licence.

Another thing you have to ensure is that it is perfectly legal for you to place bets online. Know that there are countries and states in the US that prohibit any form of gambling. The US has already deemed federally legal, however, only around 23 states have legal sports betting.

If you are in the UK, gambling is mostly legal in the country. In other countries like India, gambling activities are also illegal, however, there is no law that prohibits locals from placing bets online with off-shore bookies. And so, this means that they can still place bets online.

You should also check the security of the website of an online bookie. It’s best to go for bookies with encryption software. Go for bookies with web addresses that begin with https instead of http. Since you will also be dealing with money, choose bookies with safe payment options. It’s desirable for a bookie to accept payment options like digital wallets and cryptocurrencies as these modes of payments are very safe and secure.

What makes a bookie worth it?

Not all online bookies share the same betting menu. This means the odds would differ from one bookie to another. The same goes for the sports events that they offer. When looking for a bookie, take a look at the sports selection they have. If you will be wagering on football, check the types of odds they are offering. Will they allow you to place different types of bets? If you don’t know what the types of bets are, here are some of the most common:

Straight bet: This is a type of bet on a single game or match with a point-spread, game total, moneyline, or puckline. A straight bet can be won by covering the point-spread.

Parlay bet: This is also a single bet that links two or more individual wagers. It is dependent on all the winning wagers. If any of the bets lose, the whole parlay bet also loses.

Head-to-head bet: This is betting on the outcome of the match. It’s either the team or athlete wins or loses. Basically, you’re betting on just one of the two possible outcomes of the match.

It’s best that you already understand or have an idea of how sports betting really works before you look for a bookie. You need to know how to read odds so that you get to assess whether an online bookie is being fair.

Know that bookies will always make money from your bets whether you win or lose. This is called the vigs, vigorish, or juice. This will come from the percentage or the specific amount of bet you will be placing.

Another thing that would make a bookie worth signing up with is the promos and bonuses they offer. Many online bookies are very generous with this and usually, they are most generous with welcome or sign-up bonuses to get more customers to sign up with them.

This is why it’s always best to shop around before you sign up with a bookie. Check the reputation of an online bookie by reading reviews and forums to make sure that you’re dealing with a great bookie.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/