Answering the question of what makes an effective leader is a big challenge. It’s a challenge because so much has been written and researched on leadership. It is also a challenge to understand what we mean by a leader – in what context and environment, and how one measures effectiveness in leadership.

I will draw from research, discussions, views and experience on what makes an effective leader. In doing this, I would like you to reflect on your experiences. Although I will focus on organisational leadership, think of any individual you believe is, or was, an effective leader. Reflect on their backgrounds, their qualities, skills, and styles – you will quickly come to realise that no two leaders are the same.

Born or made leaders?

A debate surrounding the concept of leadership is whether leaders are born or made. We often speak of born leaders. As the word implies, a leader gives an individual the ability to lead others. Strong and effective leadership is a learning process requiring an array of skills to get the best out of people. Being an effective leader is gained through hard work, experience, determination, and passion.

Leadership requires interlinked abilities, such as negotiation, compromise, communication and problem-solving. We can relate to the development of these abilities as early as our childhood, discovering how best to play together and what we want from our peers. Children use trial and error to develop what eventually cultivate leadership skills. They learn how to harness their own power as a leader, take risks and learn from failure.

Leadership characteristics

In his book The 8th Habit: From Effectiveness to Greatness, Stephen Covey speaks about the leaders of the future. Future leaders inspire others, they need to find their voice and inspire others to find theirs. Covey speaks of moving from effectiveness to greatness, requiring four leadership characteristics – Vision, Passion, Discipline and Conscience.

A leader requires a vision and strategy which establishes a direction for employees. A leader needs to set an example by executing ideas in a disciplined fashion. Leaders need to be passionate about what they do so that through their enthusiasm, a shared organisational culture is established. Finally, leaders need to manage and maintain structures inside their organisation. Leaders are in a prime position to achieve this, by instilling trust, communicating effectively, and relinquishing some control, they benefit the entire organisation.

People first

I recently came across a podcast delivered by business guru Tom Peters, an impressive writer on business management spanning six decades. Peters was asked what makes an effective leader. His answer is very clear – putting people really first, being people-centred, caring for people, businesses should be about “people serving people; it’s leaders serving their frontline employees who in turn serve their customers.”

Peters speaks about leaders, in any type or size of organisation, being remembered for what they did to take care of and support their people and communities. He shares his insights on having more women as leaders and the effects this has on improvement in sales, leadership, and negotiations. He speaks on the importance of always trying to innovate and develop a new or better way to do something, even on a small scale.

Professor Linda A. Hill, from Harvard Business School explains that leadership has become harder, stakeholder expectations have increased, execution has become more complex, digital transformation imperative, and innovation ever more critical for sustained success. Today, leadership is not only about setting direction, vision and getting people to follow you to the future, but about getting people to co-create that vision and future, being able to innovate with scale and speed. She speaks about great leaders being architects, bridgers and catalysts.

An architect who facilitates co-creation and builds up a company’s culture and capabilities for individuals to collaborate, innovate, and unleash the diverse talents and differences of people to experiment and learn together. A bridger who forges partnerships between diverse stakeholders both within and outside their organisation to acquire the right talent and tools. A catalyst who sparks and sustains the energy and passion required to drive innovation forward. No leader is an island, they need to work together with other people, organisations and their different capabilities.

In the Spider-Man movies, Ben Parker tells his nephew Peter while dying that: “With great power comes great responsibility”. Simon Sinek, in his book, Leaders Eat Last, states that great leaders sacrifice their own comfort, even their own survival, for the good of those in their care. He shares a key message about effective leadership, that of prioritising the well-being of team members, creating a sense of purpose and belonging, and practising servant leadership. When people feel sure they will be safe, they will work tirelessly to see their leaders’ visions come to life and proudly call themselves their followers. It is by following these principles, new leaders can become effective and respected!

Have your thought of an individual who you truly believe is, or was, an effective leader?

Peter Gatt is Senior Employer Branding Manager at APS Bank plc and a Board member of the FHRD.