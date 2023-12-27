With more and more providers diving into the industry every year, users are flooded with bonuses, exclusive games, and all sorts of advertisements and incentives to join them. To make it worse, accessing these platforms is easier than haver nowadays as it only takes a couple clicks or launching an app. Given this, it’s crucial to know what to look for when choosing which provider to trust your money[LS1] . But what exactly makes a good online casino?

1. Number of games and exclusives

Most online casinos label themselves 'the best' out there, but only a select few can say they are truly the biggest. Older providers that have been dominating the market for a few years usually have that on their side, and of course, a page advertising thousands of games will have a stronger argument over those with just a few dozen. But that doesn't mean the latter shouldn’t be considered.

On the contrary, when new casinos debut, they’re usually lacking the big numbers, but this is where the exclusives come into play. Proving the old motto of quality over quantity, a new provider with fresh games can be a better alternative than one having the same old slot machines as everyone else, even if they’re in much bigger numbers. Ultimately, a balance of the two factors is always preferable.

2. Conditions behind the bonuses

Let’s cut it to the chase: most people create accounts on online casinos to receive the bonuses associated with either joining or making the first deposit. However, it’s not always that simple, as some pages are keen on having quite strict rules and conditions that need to be followed before you can turn those bonuses into real, withdrawable money. These are also often hidden from the regular view, and that’s why it’s useful to check specialised pages that go through these and thoroughly summarise them.

3. Trustworthy payment methods

The online casino sector has benefited tremendously from the latest tech developments. Nowadays every payment is just a click away either through bank apps or digital wallets, so it’s easy to fall prey to deceitful ones replicating the real thing. Therefore, it’s crucial to always verify what payment methods are offered and only go with those that are known to be trustworthy. After all, it’s your money that’s on the line.

4. Customer support service

Even the best services have their ups and downs, so it’s vital to have a support channel to resort to. After all, what good is it to have big games and promotions if you can’t get any help when you need the most? A customer service that not only answers your questions but also does it in due time can be a true savior to many clients already searching for the delete account button. Having a live chat would be the best, as you can get immediate answers or clarify some doubts, but not all casinos are providing this yet. Alternatively, a phone number, email address, or ticket system also works as long as they work 24/7.

5. Playing responsibly on legal pages

Some of the previous points can be easily assured by just checking the legality of a provider. Whether it’s a sports betting page, an online casino, or any other form of online gambling, all operators must obey the different laws and rules of their respective countries. Those that successfully abide are granted an official license to legally offer their services in those countries.

To obtain such licences, operators must provide information about how they treat user accounts and personal details, how they process payments and what services are used, how bonuses work and how they can be advertised, and much more. All this information is then scrutinized by the gambling commissions, and once approved, the operator can then open their pages to customers. These should also display the official number or code of the license, granting visitors and clients that they’re fully legal and trustworthy.

On the contrary, the providers which still operate without licences are subject to blocks and persecutions from the authorities. However, even those that are not closed down shouldn’t be trusted either, as playing on them is not only a crime, but problems such as identity and money theft can arise from supplying these with your personal and financial.

By securing all these points you guarantee that you have found a good online casino where you can gamble safely. And don’t worry about having to carefully scout every provider out there. Just head over to feelinglucky.es and find everything you need about the online gambling scenario of Spain, for instance. When in here, you can also scroll down and check other countries where the Feeling Lucky brand is present.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.