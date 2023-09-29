Online gambling started to generate momentum back in the early 2000s, and one of the key players that made this possible were strong regulators. Malta Gaming Authority was among the first commissions in Europe that took on the challenge of regulating online gaming. It has helped make this entertainment safer for gambling enthusiasts in Poland as well as other European countries. As a result, some of the best casino online sites available in Poland have a licence issued by MGA. In a way, the licence signals to the players that the operator is fair and that their money and data are safe.

It’s worth pointing out that there are several other regulatory commissions around the world. However, MGA is still one of the most trustworthy regulators in the gambling community. Of course, players also choose operators based on bonuses and banking options. Polish players love to use casino online Blik as it allows for seamless deposit and cashout processing. Still, even casual gamers will always check first if the site is regulated. So, let’s see why is the MGA licence so appealing.

Gambling laws in Poland

To understand why Malta casinos are popular here, we need to go over the Polish gambling laws. According to gambling statistics in Poland, interest in this form of entertainment has surged over the past two decades. There were even rumors that politicians were lobbied by these businesses to make the laws more liberal towards online casinos. So, in 2017 the government decided to make it difficult for foreign providers to operate in Poland.

Ever since the new gambling law was passed, foreign operators can only offer sports betting and promotional lottery content. Bingo, poker, slots, and other casino games are only available through the State-owned operator Totalizator Sportowy. In other words, foreign operators that offer slots, poker, blackjack, bingo, and more, aren’t regulated by the domestic commission.

Advantages of MGA licence

An online gambling licence from Malta is recognised and valid in the EU. They are diligent and strict, but overall a fair regulator that wants to create a fair gaming environment. The licensing process is thorough, but we’ll go over some of the general requirements:

An applicant company needs to provide a certificate of good standing, that’s been issued in the last 3 months.

They want insight into software providers and other third-party agreements

A company and a gaming server need to be in Malta

Software audit and fair play certificate

The company’s internal compliance policy

Bank account statements that prove the company can handle cashouts

Separate bank accounts for casino funds and player funds.

The MGA is a strong proponent of responsible gambling and has its own self-exclusion tools. This means that if a gambler decides to be self-excluded through MGA, their personal info will be added to the Self-Exclusion register. All licence holders must not provide or promote their services to those players who are self-excluded.

Are these sites legal in Poland?

Under the Gambling Act that was amended in 2021, the only company that can legally provide Polish people with online casino entertainment is Totalizator Sportowy. However, Poland is an EU member, and there are regulations that allow for the free movement of goods and services – so many take advantage of that law and play on these foreign sites.

This means players have access to a wider repertoire of games and casino promotions. It actually makes gambling cheaper since they rely on bonus funds. When it comes to sports betting, there are plenty of operators that have permission from the state regulator to take bets.

The MGA is a strong proponent of responsible gambling. Photo: Unsplash

Player perks

MGA-licensed casinos are often viewed as the safest choice. The strict licensing rules, the ability to self-exclude, and obligatory software audits all inspire trust. Many of these operators are powered by internationally renowned game providers:

NetEnt

Microgaming

Quickspin

Pragmatic Play

Evolution Gaming

Moreover, the sites have domains specifically aimed at the Polish audience. They are compatible with commonly used payment solutions and allow players to transact in PLN currency. The sites are time-efficient with payment processing, so players can cash out within a day or so. The minimum deposit policy is also very reasonable. This means that players can always test the operator for themselves by depositing a small amount.

Conclusion

Given the legal framework and limited casino options, it’s pretty self-evident why gambling fans would want to diversify their choices. As mentioned, this licence is accepted in the EU, and players can use self-exclusion tools if they want to limit their own access. One of the biggest reasons why Maltese licensed casinos are appealing is the ability to gamble risk-free. There are dozens of operators with no deposit promos, and it’s technically possible to turn those bonuses into withdrawable cash.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.