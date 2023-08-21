MUSIC

Robbie Williams in Malta

International pop star Robbie Williams is performing at the Granaries in Floriana on August 24 as part of his XXV European Tour 2023.

The former Take That singer will perform some of his most popular hits from his 25-year career such as Angels, Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ and She’s the One.

The concert is being organised by NnG Promotions and Greatt.

General standing tickets are still available from showshappening.com.

Malta International Piano Festival

The Piano Academy is organising the Malta International Piano Festival at the Malta Society of Arts seat, Palazzo de la Salle, in Valletta, until August 22.

The festival continues this week with a classical piano recital by Anthony Caccio (Italy) on August 21. The closing concert Dance in Music, on August 22, will see performances by pianists Bojana Sovilj (Norway), Sandra Stojanovic (Italy) and Milica Lawrence (Malta).

For more information and tickets, visit pianoacademy.mt.

Tisbit

A percussion concert showcasing unique combinations of dance and music is taking place at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria on August 23 from 8pm onwards.

It will include performances by talented percussions from The Clef House, dancers from Danza C and the Cordia String Quartet.

Entrance is free.

Beatles Tribute

The Malta Concert Orchestra is performing in a tribute concert to the legendary British band The Beatles at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on August 25.

The orchestra will be under the direction of Joe Brown.

Tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt.

Rock in the Forest

The annual live rock concert will take place on August 25 at Chateau Buskett, limits of Rabat. Proceeds will this year go in aid of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Fundraising Malta and its awareness and fundraising initiatives.

Once again, the concert will be offering classic, modern and contemporary rock hits from bands and artists such as Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Queen, Maneskin, Kiss, Pink Floyd, Green Day, Paramore, Blondie, Muse, U2, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Eurythmics, Bryan Adams, Alanis Morissette, Tina Turner and many more. The set list will also include a number of surprise additions.

Fourteen local singers and musicians will perform, including guest star artists Gianni Zammit (RUG) and guitarist Wayne Camilleri, as well as resident singers Jeanelle Newell, Sarah De Marco, Simaria Galea, David Ellul Mercer, Georgius Mifsud and the event founder David Perotti.

The Rock in the Forest core band features Kristina Perotti (drums), guitarists Carl Tanti, Georgius Mifsud (Checkmate MT), Mario Saliba (Bletchley Park, Explicit) and Gianni Zammit, bassist Cliff Smith (Rising Sunset) and drummer Franco Aloisio (who, together with Cliff Smith, were former members of Corkskrew), as well as keyboardist Sergio Bellizzi.

Doors open at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

Performers at a previous edition of the concert taking a selfie with the crowd.

ARTS

Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival

The Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival, organised by Inizjamed, will be held between August 21 and 26.

Seven writers from five countries are reading at the festival, which also features poetry films, a jazz band, local singers, a book stall curated by Mallia & D’Amato, drinks and a selection of food.

The authors participating in this edition are Tanja Bakić from Montenegro, Adania Shibli from Palestine, Joelle Taylor from the UK, Karin Tidbeck from Sweden and Claudia Gauci, Maria Grech Ganado and Simone Inguanez from Malta.

Readings will be mostly in Maltese and English, but some short works will also be read in their original language.

All events are going to be held at the Valletta Design Cluster and Fort St Elmo, in Valletta.

This year’s festival is supported by Arts Council Malta through the Investment in Cultural Organisations fund. For more information and tickets, visit inizjamed.org and its Facebook page.

The Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival is taking place between August 24 and 26 at Fort St Elmo, in Valletta. Poster: Naomi Gatt

KampuSajf

The first edition of KampuSajf is taking place at The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (Mcast)’s Paola Campus on August 25-28 and at the Mosta Campus on August 30. The festival will be under the artistic direction of Stjanu Debono.

Among others, the programme includes alternative bands, dance and jazz music, an animation showcase and a multi-disciplinary project highlighting translated texts from Greek to Maltese.

The festival will serve as a new and enriching experience for college students and staff, especially those studying and working within the creative sectors, but it will be open to the general public.

For a detailed programme, visit the event’s Facebook page. Tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt.

The poster of the first edition of KampuSajf.

THEATRE

Popolazzjoni: 4

Ħassle Mejjet Theatre Collective is presenting the play Popolazzjoni: 4 at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on August 26 and 27.

Directed by Gianluca Mifsud, the show follows four individuals in their early-to-mid 20s, who, for very different reasons, have grown tired of the modern way of life and decide to move to Filfla to experience ‘off the grid’ living.

The cast features Annalise Ebejer, Bertha Farrugia, Matthew Dimech Genuis and Brendon Thearle.

The performance, which is in Maltese and English, is certified 15+. Click here for tickets.

Bertha Farrugia in a promotional shot for Popolazzjoni: 4.

FILM

Summer Chinese Film Festival

The China Cultural Centre is hosting a film festival over consecutive Thursdays this month.

Monster Hunt 2 is showing on August 24. The fantasy comedy adventure film is about a little monster named Wuba who sets up on a journey through the monster realm. Little does he know that the darker forces of the evil monster king are in search of him.

The festival continues on August 31 with My Other Home, an inspirational true story of Stephon Marbury, a former professional basketball players in the NBA league.

The films are showing at the China Cultural Centre, located at 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The public is welcome to attend. Entrance is free. Seats can be reserved via e-mail susanzhao1118@gmail.com.

A scene from Monster Hunt 2, showing on August 24. Photo: China Film Group

Malta Cine Circle National Competition screenings and awards

The winning films of the 63rd edition of the National Film Competition, organised by the Malta Cine Circle, will be screened and awarded at the Amphitheatre Hall, the Marriott Hotel, Balluta, on August 26 at 7.30pm.

The Black Pebble, produced by Chris Zarb, won best production, while Darb’oħra, directed by Sarah Zammit, clinched the award for cinematography.

The direction award went to The Maestro (Jonathan Backman), The Next Chamber won the award for editing (Clive Brincat) and L-Għarusa (Beloved), produced by Melchiore Farrugia, won the scriptwriting award.

As regards acting awards, Stephen Oliver for the award for best male performance for his role in the film The Black Pebble, while Simone Spiteri won the best female acting performance for her role in The Maestro.

Admission is open to the public free of charge.

For reservations, e-mail bookings@maltacinecircle.org or call on 9946 0866.

André Rieu's 2023 Maastricht Concert: Love Is All Around

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is showing the annual summer event hosted by ‘the King of Waltz’ André Rieu at the iconic Vrijthof Square in Maastricht on August 26 and 27.

The concert, which features the Johan Strauss Orchestra, the Gospel Choir and surprise guests, includes heart-warming pieces, covering classics, popular sing-alongs, and delightful waltzes.

Tickets are available from edencinemas.com.mt.

Dutch violinist Andre Rieu performing during a concert at the Vrijthof in Maastricht on July 7, 2022. Photo: Marcel van Hoorn/ANP/AFP

Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration

KRS Releasing Ltd, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and in partnership with all local cinemas, is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with a programme of films this summer.

These include classic, ground-breaking Disney films selected from almost every decade of the centenary such as the original animated versions of Bambi, Peter Pan and The Jungle Book.

Bambi (1942) is showing until August 24. Cinderella (1950) is then being screened from August 25 to 31.

For more information, visit the KRS Releasing Facebook page.

The event's poster

VISUAL ARTS

Green City: From Floriana to Mdina

A collection of recent paintings by Danish artist, sculptor and architect Rune Bo Jakobsen is gracing the Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia Malta throughout the month of August.

Green City: From Floriana to Mdina features a collection of land and streetscapes with the aim to draw attention to the available greenery of the Maltese islands..

In a subliminal way, the exhibition conveys an important urgent message: 'We can choose to make Malta green’, Jakobsen says.

Also significant to this exhibition is a 2.8-metre-high sculpture titled Green Heart which is exhibited in the gardens of hotels.

Green City: from Floriana to Mdina is open until August 30.

One of the artworks by Runo Bo Jakobsen on display at The Phoenicia.

Francesco Zahra (1710-1773) 250th Death Anniversary

Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is commemorating the death of Francesco Zahra, generally considered to have been the greatest painter in Malta during the 18th century, in a landmark exhibition until September 3.

No fewer than 62 works by Zahra are on display. The exhibition also includes works by Buhagiar’s father and brother, his artistic rival Enrico Regnaud and the Rome-trained French artist Antoine Favray, who arrived in Malta in the 1740s.

The exhibition, curated by Keith Sciberras, forms part of the 26th Victoria International Arts Festival, an event co-sponsored by the museum, which came to an end on July 10.

The museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum's Facebook page.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta review.

Providence by Francesco Zahra

Context

An exhibition is bringing together four Maltese artists, Ryan Falzon, Madeleine Gera, Anna Grima and Paul Scerri at Bureau Iniala in Valletta.

This collective exhibition is a cohesion of four artistic languages; the artists were not limited thematically in an intentional curatorial decision. The term 'context' gives purpose and order through a standardisation of parameters that are supposed to have withstood the test of time.

In a context of togetherness, these four artists are exploring a poetic recontextualisation of sorts, in a warlike post-pandemic world that is thirsty for an aesthetic recalibration.

Context is a Times Events and Bureau Iniala collaboration, hosted at 37, Old Treasury Street, Valletta. It is open until September 5.

Lightness of Being by Anna Grima

Xara Art Collection 2023

A collective art exhibition is being held to raise funds for Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

The exhibition was launched during an annual charity dinner taking place at the Xara Lodge, l/o Rabat, on July 26, but it is now on display at the atrium of The Xara Palace in Mdina for four weeks.

The nine participating artists, Andrew Borg, Paul Camilleri, Mary de Piro, Rachel Galea, Carmel Grixti, Lawrence Pavia, Wibke Seifert, Sophie Stilon and Kenneth Zammit Tabona, will donate 20 to 50 per cent of the sale of proceeds of their art to the Siġġiewi home.

The event is held under the distinguished patronage of Mgr Joe Galea Curmi, Auxillary Bishop of Malta, and Fr Martin Micallef, the director of Dar tal-Providenza.

Soap to Think With

Norbert Francis Attard is holding a solo exhibition at Gozo Contemporary at 11, Triq Mongur, Għarb.

Curated by Ann Dingli, the exhibition features works made out of soap and soap boxes besides other materials to highlight links between massive events in national history that we might otherwise have not made.

A catalogue featuring critical essays by Paul Sant Cassia, Ann Dingli and Nikki Petroni and a prologue by Gabriel Zammit accompanies the exhibition, which is dedicated to Marisa Vella (1960-2020).

Soap to Think With can be viewed by appointment by calling on +356 7904 1051 or sending an e-mail to norbert@norbertattard.com.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview with the artist and curator.

The End by Norbert Francis Attard

The Wind Blows… Waves in All Directions

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition as part of the EuroPride 2023 programme.

Using Maltese and Tunisian contexts as parallel bases for this exhibition, artists and activists from 11 Mediterranean countries reflect on the past, present and future, as well as their community and their own identities with running themes of resistance through activism, gender expression, sexual liberation and self exploration throughout the exhibitions.

The exhibition, which opens on August 11 and runs until October 29, is co-curated by Bobb Attard & Mohamed Ali Agrebi. For more information, click here.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting a new exhibition under the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.