THEATRE

Beauty and the Beast

Chiara Hyzler has written and is directing the MADC panto at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta from December 22 to January 7.

Based on the popular 1756 fairy tale, the plot sees Belle (Hannah Spiteri) and her delightful Nanny (Alan Montanaro) looking for Belle’s missing father.

Beauty and the Beast also stars Jasmine Farrugia, Francesco Nicodeme, Maria Buckle, Rambert Attard, Gianluca Mifsud, Neil Cutajar, Jake Curti, Nikki Cassar, Lisa Baldacchino, Max Dingli and Kirsten Abela.

Musical direction is by Kris Spiteri, choreography by Francesco Nicodeme, set design by Matthew Cassar and costume design by Denise Mulholland.

Tickets are available from teatrumanoel.mt.

Il-Little Mermaid

Kumpanija Teatru Rjal is presenting its annual panto in Maltese at the Catholic Institute in Floriana until January 7.

The show, written by Rodney Gauci, is a comic take on Disney’s popular musical The Little Mermaid.

The cast includes Gauci, Brian Farrugia, Petra Z, Lee-N Abela, Jason Scerri, George Micallef and Jacob Piccinino. Dancers from the Kinetic Dance Academy are also taking part.

For tickets, visit https://buytickets.mt.

Rajt Malta Timbaram by Kwinjs

The Kwinjs team is presenting a ‘new perspective’ on the history of Malta, showing how drag queens persisted through the ages, from the early beginnings of Malta through the various eras in history.

The 18+ show, written by Simon Bartolo and directed by Ray Calleja, features performers Teddi Rockerfelt, Sheyoncé, Coco, Olivia Lilith, Venere Divina, Ħarxa Spajs.

Choreography is by Francesco Nicodeme.

Tickets are available from kreattivita.org.

One of the performers in Rajt Malta Timbaram. Photo: Facebook

DANCE

Ħolm tal-Milied?

ŻfinMalta is presenting its first Christmas production with direction and original music performed live by The New Victorians, and choreography by Adriano Bolognino.

A dance theatre adaptation of the Christmas book Ħolm tal-Milied? by Trevor Zahra, the show juxtaposes classic Maltese traditions with a fresh and contemporary musical score and aesthetic.

Dramaturgy is by Victor Jacono, set design by Anna Horvath and costumes by Laurent Uyttersprot.

The show is being staged at the Valletta Campus Theatre on December 20-22. Almost all dates are sold out. Few remaining tickets are available from showshappening.com.

ŻfinMalta dancers performing in Ħolm tal-Milied? Photo: Lindsey Bahia Pictures

MUSIC

Twelve Days of Christmas

The Manoel Theatre is presenting 12 midday concerts by young performers from December 18 to January 4 as part of the theatre’s Christmas programme.

All performances will be held at the newly opened Sala Isouard and proceeds will go in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

All ages are welcome. Children under 12 enter for free. For the full programme, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

Venite Adoremus

Soprano Charlene Portelli, accompanied by pianist and harpist Dame Lydia Buttigieg on the piano, will perform during a concert at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta at 12.30pm. The programme includes works by Cacchi, Regney, Shayne and Verdi and Christmas numbers such as Silent Night by Gruber, On Hark the Herald Sing by Mendelssohn and O Holy Night by Adam.

The concert forms part of the lunchtime concerts organised by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Reservations at €10 per person can be made either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or directly at the entrance of the church.

After the concert, patrons may see the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and his First Church of Valletta in the underground cinema.

KorMalta Christmas concerts

KorMalta is performing in a Christmas concert entitled Enchanted Christmas at the atrium of Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on December 20 at 7pm. The national choir, under the direction of Riccardo Bianchi, will present a blend of classical and traditional Christmas music, including Maltese carols. The event, supported by the National Agency for Performing Arts, is sold out.

The following day, on December 21, the choir is performing at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, in Valletta, at 7pm, as part of the Valletta Cultural Agency’s Christmas in the Capital programme. They will interpret Dancing Day by John Rutter, which features a cycle of eight traditional carols, and will be accompanied by a pianist. Entry to this concert is free, on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit the Facebook pages of these events.

KorMalta performing at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Faceboook/Spazju Kreattiv

A Prelude to Christmas

The Amadeus Chamber Choir is performing alongside a full orchestra during a Christmas concert at St Julian’s parish church on December 21 at 7.30pm.

Proceeds will go in aid of the Puttinu Cares Foundation.

Kunċertun tal-Milied: Il-Ġrajja tal-Vjaġġatur

Popular band The Travellers is presenting a novel spectacle at St Agatha’s Auditorium in Rabat on December 21, 22 and 23.

They will be performing classical Maltese carols in a show infused with a theatrical presentation by TakeTwo Productions.

There will be a number of guest musicians and the special guest artist is Ira Losco.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

The Travellers. Photo: Facebook/The Travellers

Carols in Concert

Centrestage Malta is organising a concert featuring its 100-strong children’s choir at the Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali on December 22 and 23.

They will be accompanied by a live band led by Joe Brown and guest artists Lisa Gauci, Christian Arding and Chris Grech.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Versatile Night: A Christmas Extravaganza

Versatile Brass is presenting a Christmas concert in Naxxar square on December 23 from 6pm onwards.

Also participating are duo Xarulu and DJ Ziggy.

Look up the event’s Facebook page for more information. This activity is being organised by the Naxxar local council and supported by Naxxar Lions FC.

Jazzmas Jam

The Strait Street Sextet, an ensemble led by renowned pianist Paul Giordimaina, is performing in a free concert at the Embassy Valletta Hotel in Strait Street, Valletta, on December 20 at 7.30pm.

The sextet features Nadine Axisa (vocals), Joe ‘Bibi’ Camilleri (drums and percussion), Alex Bezzina (trumpet), Anthony ‘Fesu’ Saliba (electric bass) and Mario Borg (saxophone).

They will perform a 45-minute set of jazz standards and lesser-known tunes, followed by another set featuring Christmas melodies with jazzier arrangements.

The two sets are approximately 45 minutes each, with an interval of 15 to 20 minutes in between.

The event is organised by Strada Stretta in collaboration with the Valletta Cultural Agency as part of the Christmas in the City programme.

Christmas Extravaganza

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Wayne Marshall, will perform at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali on December 23 at 8pm.

They will be accompanied by the New Choral Singers Choir and singers Emma Muscat, Nicola Said, Gianluca Bezzina, Klinsmann and Marita Bezzina. The show will be compered by Valerie Vella.

There will also be pre-concert entertainment for all the family on site from 5 to 7.15pm, including a variety of games, face painting, stilt walkers and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus.

For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

Musician and conductor Wayne Marshall. Photo: Facebook

Christmas Around the World

The Mediterranean Conference Centre’s La Valette Hall in Valletta is hosting a Christmas concert featuring music from different countries on December 24 at 5.30pm.

The Goldberg Ensemble is performing in the concert, created and conducted by Michael Laus.

The programme include Brazilian and Sicilian carols, among others and sacred Christmas pieces by Laus himself.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Christmas at Pjazza Teatru Rjal

The Malta Concert Orchestra will be rocking and swinging Christmas carols at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on December 24 under the direction of Paul Abela.

Titled Christmas Swings, the concert will take place at 4and 5pm. Entrance is free.

FILM

André Rieu’s White Christmas

Spazju Kreattiv is screening a cinema special featuring the latest concert by André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra on December 20, 22 and 30.

The show includes Christmas carols, romantic waltzes and songs from all over the world, including Jingle Bells, Ave Maria, Oh Holy Night, Hallelujah and Sleigh Ride.

The cinema special also includes exclusive backstage access, as host Charlotte Hawkins speaks with Rieu about the show.

For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Dutch musician and conductor Andre Rieu. Photo: Marcel van Hoorn/ANP/AFP

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Christmas in the Capital

The Valletta Cultural Agency is hosting its Christmas programme until December 31 in Valletta’s main squares and streets, while the Christmas lights and decorations will continue into January.

There are a Christmas tree near Parliament, a crib and various family activities taking place on a daily basis. For all the details, visit the Valletta Cultural Agency Facebook page.

Fairyland

Triton Square in Valletta has once again been transformed into Santa’s City.

Attractions include Rudolph’s Wheel, the ice-skating rink and the artisan market, besides daily live entertainment.

Fairyland is on until January 7. For all the details, visit https://fairylandmalta.com/.

Rudolph's Wheel at Fairyland. Photo: Fairyland Malta

Esplora Christmas Wonderland

The Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara is hosting a Christmas market until January 7 from 6 to 10.30pm. Doors will close at 8.30pm.

For more information, click here.

Christmas at the Aquarium

The Malta National Aquarium is holding various Christmas events until January 7. These include Breakfast with Santa, a craft station, Santa’s Coral Cove, Jumper Day, Christmas VR, Fishes and Wishes, and special aquarium tours featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

For all the details, visit the event's Facebook page.

The Magro Christmas Family Fest

The Magro Brothers are holding their annual event for all the family in Xewkija until December 24.

Activities include Christmas crafts, science experiments, a carousel, a merry-go- round and train rides, among others. There is also a new virtual reality experience.

For the opening days and hours and more details, click here.

More Christmas markets

The following localities are hosting their own Christmas markets and activities in the coming days:

Għarb: Milied fil-Pjazza (until December 25)

Victoria: Villa Rundle Illuminated Gardens (until December 23)

For more information, visit the Facebook pages of these events or of the respective local councils.

The Magical Illuminated Trail and Village

The Magical Illuminated Trail at Verdala Palace is on until January 7, with proceeds going once again to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Among others, one will find a captivating Mythical Tree, the ethereal Flower Land, the enchanting Fantasy Garden and the cosmic Space Explorer World.

One can also witness the beauty of the first ever life-size Illuminated Crib in Malta, be surrounded by the magical glow of thousands of twinkling fairy lights and encounter many cartoon creatures.

Opening hours: 5 to 9pm. For tickets, visit illuminatedtrailmalta.com or showshappening.com.

One of the illuminated structures at this year's event. Photo: Illuminated Trail Malta

VISUAL ARTS

Saffi – Layers of Joy

Fabiola Agius Anastasi is holding her second solo exhibition this year at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat, with a percentage of the proceeds going to Hospice Malta.

In Saffi – Layers of Joy, the artist explores an array of mediums: from acrylic to plaster, delicate gold leaf, and translucent glassine to create a symphony of colours and textures that celebrate the myriad facets of joy.

Large surfaces are used to paint scenes and details taken from unusual angles, with creative interpretations and expressive bursts of colour.

The exhibition is open until December 19. The museum is open daily from 9.30am to 5pm, last entry at 4.15pm.

Malta Photographic Society Exhibition

The 58th National Competition & Exhibition of Photography 2023, organised by the Malta Photographic Society, is being held at the Malta Society of Arts' seat Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta until December 21.

Over 900 submissions were received by the Malta Photographic Society, resulting in the selection of 107 prints and 150 digital projected images for the exhibition, which span a diverse spectrum: from emotionally charged compositions to highly artistic masterpieces and timeless classics.

Entrance is free. Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 7pm and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. The palazzo is closed and Sundays and public holidays.

Some of the exhibits at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta. Photo: Facebook/MSA

A House of Glass

Jon Grech’s third solo exhibition in a career spanning over three decades is taking place at Camilleri Paris Mode in Rabat.

Rather reclusive and reluctant to exhibit, this exhibition finds the artist, who is in his late 40s, at the height of his creative power, showing a technical bravura that those familiar with his work have grown accustomed to.

The title of the exhibition points towards transparency, towards the viewer as a voyeur. It refers also to fragmentation relating to visual perspective and a juxtaposition of narratives into disconcerting scenarios.

The exhibition is on until mid-December.

Read this Times of Malta review for more information.

APS Mdina Cathedral Contemporary Art Biennale

The APS Mdina Cathedral Contemporary Art Biennale is holding its fourth edition under the artistic direction of Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci.

This year's edition is reigniting the significance of the Mediterranean as a geographical and cultural region, this time harking back to the multi-forms of mythological, religious, and spiritual deities. Hence the theme title of Mediterranean Goddesses.

The theme of spiritual and species fertility, rich within the concentrated Mediterranean soil and sea, can, albeit its utopian sub-text, offer an alternative to the political reality plaguing our world today. This notion develops upon the theme of the 2020 Mdina Biennale: Regaining a Paradise Lost: The Role of the Arts, and that of the 2017 edition: The Mediterranean: A Sea of Conflicting Spiritualities. ​

The biennale runs until December 15. For more information, visit mdinabiennale.com/.

Narratives for Post-Modern Love

Gabriel Buttigieg is presenting an intimate, visual essay portraying the way we love and perceive love − confusing, multi-layered, raw, uncertain, lonely, painful and fearsome − at The Splendid in Strait Street, Valletta.

Each of his works was made with the specific space, context and history, firmly in mind, and as the narratives unfold, so do the artist's emotions.

Curated by Lisa Gwen, Narratives for Post-Modern Love is open until December 22. One may visit from Monday to Friday from 3 to 8 pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. The exhibition is closed on Sundays.

Check out this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

One of the works by Gabriel Buttigieg on display at The Splendid.

Revelations

A solo exhibition by Isabel Warrington is open for viewing at Gemelli Art Gallery/Framing Studio, Ta’ Qali Crafts Village, Ta’ Qali.

The artworks are an introspective journey by the artist, executed mostly in watercolour, inks and acrylic. However, many of the paintings also include items like buttons and bits and pieces that she collects and then uses to inject opulence into her pieces, giving them a theatrical feel.

The artist's love for the environment comes into play and she uses recyclables to their optimum effect. There is a recurring character throughout most of the pieces that encourages the viewer to ponder on the meaning behind each narrative and interpret it in their own way.

The exhibition is open until December 23. Opening hours are Monday to Friday: 8am to 2.30pm, Saturday: 8am to noon.

Read this Times of Malta review of this exhibition.

Reaching Out by Isabel Warrington

Mediterranean Gardens

Kenneth Zammit Tabona is showcasing his idea of the most perfect Mediterranean gardens at The Phoenicia Malta in December.

The pen and ink watercolours paintings feature a wide range of plants, including lilies and palm trees, and decorative elements such as urns, sculpted busts and flower pots, ponds and fountains.

The exhibition runs until December 31 at the Phoenicia's Palm Court Lounge.

Morning Light

Richard Saliba’s new exhibition at art..e Gallery in Gozo explores that magical time when night changes into day.

The artist, who is one of Malta’s main contemporary protagonists in the genre, focuses mainly on the Gozitan pristine landscape, and poetically portrays idyllic nature, filtering out the polluting visual noise of cranes and ghastly architecture.

These works are to be considered a conversation, a prayer that includes nature, the faraway silhouette of the dominating church and the great expanse of the sky.

Morning Light, hosted at art..e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria, is on until December 31.

For more information, read this Times of Malta interview.

An untitled artwork by Richard Saliba

Emotions of the Spirit

A collection of 28 works by Ivan Grixti is open for visitors at Level O, SkyParks Business Centre, MIA, Luqa, until the end of December.

Works include several portraits, including a self-portrait, that of homeless men and of Pope Benedict. There are also abstracts and a depiction of war, among others.

Grixti has just returned from Poznan, Poland where he lived, studied and worked as an educator for the last 12 years. There he mastered the language and attended several art courses. He graduated B.A. (Hons) in Education: Technical Drawing and Design & Technology (2001-05) from the University of Malta and then attended a post-graduate course at the Fine Arts Institute Marie-Curie Sklodowska, Lublin, Poland (2021-2022).

In Malta, he studied under Anthony (Tony) Demicoli, Paul Vella Critien, Anthony (Anton) Calleja and Philip Agius. He has exhibited in Malta, Poland and France.

Icons on Ammo Boxes

One of the artworks on display.

A conceptual project by Ukrainian artists Sofia Atlantova and Olexander Klimenko features icons painted on wood fragments from ammunition boxes left by Russian soldiers on the battlefields in Ukraine.

The exhibition, titled Icons on Ammo Boxes, is being held at St Nicholas church in Merchants Street, Valletta, until January 7.

The artists say that classical icons are not only a representation of sacred personages or events, but a way of depicting reality that is otherwise hidden.

Their icons are constant reminders of tragic vicissitudes of modern warfare and of the ongoing war which continues to directly impact hundreds of thousands and displaces millions.

All donations and sale proceeds will go to Ukrainian volunteer health organisation Wings of Victory, that provides access to free medical care and services to Ukrainians suffering from Russian invasion.

Opening hours: Saturdays from 5.30 to 7pm and on Sundays from 9am to noon.

Also read this Times of Malta feature.

Muxrabija

Drawing from various theological, philosophical and literary sources, Gerald-John Micallef is presenting a series of figurative works that question and meditate on the world today at The Dome’s Visitor Centre in Mosta.

The exhibition's title refers to a vernacular structure in old Maltese and North African houses that protrudes out of the first floor onto the street like a giant peephole. One could secretly observe the goings-on in the immediate neighbourhood. The artist here in fact metaphorically observes the outside world and reflects on it.

Muxrabija is on from December 8 to January 8.

Apotheosis

Some of the works by Darren Tanti forming part of Apotheosis.

Following Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction (2022), Darren Tanti is exhibiting his latest collection of works at the Oratory of the Jesuit Church Complex in Archbishop Street, Valletta.

Using a mix of contemporary forms of art and traditional aesthetic languages, the artist is presenting a hybrid body of work that addresses the current state of humankind and its ultimate call: holiness.

It includes mostly sculptures and objet d’art incorporating less traditional aspects like neon tubes and perspex, which can be perceived as standalone installations making up one coherent exhibition.

Apotheosis, curated by Melanie Erixon and organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, is open every day between 9am and 4pm (excluding Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve) until January 9.

New Forms

In a bold departure from the traditional gallery setting, James Vella Clark is exhibiting his latest collection of abstract expressionist works at FORM's home showroom in Valley Road, Msida.

Themed New Forms, the 16 large new paintings on canvas seek to ignite a conversation about the intersection of art and living spaces, inviting viewers to rediscover how art can seamlessly integrate into personal spaces as a daily reminder of the enduring beauty in our lives.

The exhibition runs until January.

Abstract No. 15 by James Vella Clark

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting an exhibition with the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.

The Word Made Flesh

An exhibition featuring about 27 antique bambini (statuettes of Baby Jesus) is being held at the Birkirkara Collegiate Museum until January 5.

The Word Made Flesh aims to help visitors rediscover the beauty of the image of Baby Jesus as the main focal point of the Christmas season.

It includes a 300-year-old Maltese wax bambino and works from Sicily, Italy, Spain and Northern Europe.

Besides the temporary exhibition, visitors will be able to view other items displayed at the museum all year round, such as silverware by the famous Cannataci brothers, brocades, vestments, altar antependiums, sculptures and various paintings.

Entrance to the museum is through the basilica’s sacristy. It is open from Monday to Friday from 6.30 to 8.30pm and on Sundays and December 13 from 9am to noon. It will be closed on December 25, 26, January 1, 2 and on Saturdays. A catalogue of the exhibited works is available at the door.

A 300-year-old Maltese wax statuette of Baby Jesus on display at the museum. Photo: Daniel Cardona

The Crib’s Journey with St Francis

A Christmas crib exhibition, a joint collaboration between Heritage Malta and Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepji Għawdex Malta, has been launched at the Grand Master’s Palace, under the auspices of President George Vella.

Titled The Crib’s Journey with St Francis, this exhibition forms part of a string of initiatives around the globe, organised by the International Friends of the Crib Federation, celebrating the 800th anniversary since the first crib was created by St Francis in Greccio, Italy.

On display are some 60 cribs by Maltese and foreign artists, crafted out of different materials, including papier-mâché, glass and jablo.

Several workshops are being organised throughout the duration of the exhibition, addressing topics such as crib-making, crib accessories and crib figurines. Lectures on the history of Christmas cribs are also being held.

Heritage Malta published an informative full-colour catalogue about this exhibition, with a general introduction about Christmas traditions and the Maltese crib, and a limited edition and numbered 15-figure nativity set.

The exhibition runs until January 21. All profits will be directed to the Malta Community Chest Fund. Entrance is through Merchants Street.

A detail of one of the exhibited cribs.

Civil Splendour

An exhibition at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub is giving visitors a rare opportunity to view at close quarters the exquisitely tailored and embroidered civil uniforms worn by high-ranking British and colonial officials at state occasions in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Among others, the exhibition shows all five grades of the uniform worn in the 19th century as well as their evolution into the foreign service uniform in the 1950s which is still current today although only worn by ambassadors and the marshal and vice-marshal of the Diplomatic Corps.

The exhibition is on at the Malta Postal Museum, 135, Archbishop Street, Valletta, from December 6 to January 27. Opening hours are from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century)

A range of maiolica and porcelain vessels, used both for display and for serving food during formal banquets in Hospitaller Malta, is being exhibited at the Romegas Hall, National Museum of Archaeology, until the end of December.

The exhibition, entitled Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century), delves deeply into how food, art and politics came together in the ritual of baroque banqueting – the formal and communal sharing of food and drink – between the 16th and the 18th century in Malta.

During that period, under the Order of St John, Malta imported many aspects of the European dining culture, mainly from Renaissance Italy and from Rococo France. An especially striking feature was the Convito – the formal banquet – which provided a theatrical backdrop for political discussion and intrigue.

They include two late Renaissance plates belonging to Cardinal Farnese’s famous credenza, a Chinese Ming porcelain import to Malta, important examples of South Italian heraldic plates, and a wide range of French and North Italian faience, including examples in the Rococo style of Moustier.

Admission is free. The exhibition will move to the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa from January until March 2024. A booklet will be available for sale at both exhibitions.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

An exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM) has opened at the National Library of Malta in Valletta.

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, the exhibition traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March 2024: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.