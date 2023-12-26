THEATRE

Aladdin: The Rock n’ Roll Panto

FM Theatre Productions are once again rocking the stage of the Astra Theatre in Victoria with their adaptation of Aladdin from December 26 to 30.

The cast is led by veteran panto actor Edward Mercieca, who plays the hilarious Widow Twankey. He is joined on stage and in the band by Cathy Lawlor, Sean Borg, Gianni Selvaggi, Tina Rizzo, Sandie Von Brockdorff, Hannah Attard, Pete Farrugia and Dan Ganado.

Like last year, the band forms part of the cast on stage and will perform songs from the charts of yesterday and today.

The show is directed by Chris Gatt, with Lawlor as musical director. The script is by Peter Rowe and adapted by Edward Mercieca.

For tickets, visit tnd.com.mt.

Beauty and the Beast

Chiara Hyzler has written and is directing the MADC panto at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta until January 7.

Based on the popular 1756 fairy tale, the plot sees Belle (Hannah Spiteri) and her delightful Nanny (Alan Montanaro) looking for Belle’s missing father.

Beauty and the Beast also stars Jasmine Farrugia, Francesco Nicodeme, Maria Buckle, Rambert Attard, Gianluca Mifsud, Neil Cutajar, Jake Curti, Nikki Cassar, Lisa Baldacchino, Max Dingli and Kirsten Abela.

Musical direction is by Kris Spiteri, choreography by Francesco Nicodeme, set design by Matthew Cassar and costume design by Denise Mulholland.

Tickets are available from teatrumanoel.mt.

Alan Montanaro as the Nanny/Dame in MADC's panto ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Photo: Facebook

Il-Little Mermaid

Kumpanija Teatru Rjal is presenting its annual panto in Maltese at the Catholic Institute in Floriana until January 7.

The show, written by Rodney Gauci, is a comic take on Disney’s popular musical The Little Mermaid.

The cast includes Gauci, Brian Farrugia, Petra Z, Lee-N Abela, Jason Scerri, George Micallef and Jacob Piccinino. Dancers from the Kinetic Dance Academy are also taking part.

For tickets, visit https://buytickets.mt.

Rajt Malta Timbaram by Kwijns

Drag stars Kwijns are presenting a ‘new perspective’ on the history of Malta, which will take the audience from the early beginnings of the country through the various eras in history.

The 18+ show, written by Simon Bartolo and directed by Ray Calleja, features performers Teddi Rockerfelt, Sheyoncé, Coco, Olivia Lilith, Venus Divine and Ħarxa Spajs. Choreography is by Francesco Nicodeme.

The show is being staged until January 7. Tickets are available from kreattivita.org.

HA HA HA XI

The 11th edition of the Comedy Knights’ annual show will return to Sir Temi Zammit Hall at the University of Malta Msida Campus on December 26, 27, 29 and January 4.

All the favourite characters and new ones, including actor John Montanaro, are returning.

The show is rated 12+. Children between three and 12 years may enter at the parents’ discretion. Children under three years of will not be allowed in the theatre.

For tickets, click here.

The Comedy Knights cast. Photo: Facebook

MUSIC

Twelve Days of Christmas

The Manoel Theatre is presenting 12 midday concerts by young performers until January 4 as part of the theatre’s Christmas programme.

All performances will be held at the newly opened Sala Isouard and proceeds will go in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

All ages are welcome. Children under 12 enter for free. For the full programme, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

Ejja ejja Emanuel

The Levita Laurentius Choir and soloists are performing during an evening of music and literature at San Lawrenz parish church on December 27 at 7.30pm. They will be accompanied by the church organ and other instruments.

Entrance is free.

Pacem in terris

St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, is hosting a Christmas concert on December 27 at 6pm.

The concert is being organised by the youth parish choir, under the the patronage of Archbishop Emeritus George Frendo.

Entrance is free.

Versatile Night

The Naxxar local council is organising a music event in aid of Puttinu Cares on November 27 from 5.30pm onwards.

The local band clubs will be hosting exhibitions and there will be music and a parade by the local Scouts group, as well as carolling by children’s choirs attending the Naxxar Primary School.

This will be followed by the acoustic duo Xarulu’ at 6.30pm and a performance by Versatile Brass, under the direction of Paul Borg, at 8pm. Versatile Brass will be accompanied by singers J Anvil, Mike Spiteri, Aidan, Glen Vella, Martina and Jasmine.

The event will come to a close at 10.30pm with a DJ set by Ziggy.

Versatile Brass members performing in a past event. Photo: Facebook/Versatile Brass

O Holy Night

The Santa Ċeċilja Foundation, in collaboration with the Xagħra local council, is presenting a Christmas concert at the Xagħra Basilica on December 28 at 8pm.

The Santa Ċeċilja Orchestra, under the direction of Antoine Mercieca, will be accompanied by sopranos Ruth Sammut Casingena and Rosabelle Bianchi, baritone Louis Andrew Cassar and tenor Charles Vincenti.

Entrance is free, with donations going to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Musico-literary night

A musico-literary evening is being held at the church of Our Lady of Divine Grace, known as Ta’ Ċelju, in Marsa, on December 28 at 6pm.

The group Meadowfields will perform songs related to Christmas, while members of the Għaqda Storika u Kulturali Marsa will read various poems and writings.

The Marsa local council is providing free transport from the Holy Trinity parish church and the Queenship of Mary (Maria Regina) church to the venue. To book transport, call on 2122 0606. Entrance is free.

Kunċert għas-Sena l-Ġdida

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be closing the year with an evening of well-known and loved musical pieces at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on December 29 at 7pm.

The orchestra, under the direction of Michalis Economou, will be accompanied by soprano Gillian Zammit, mezzo soprano Marvic Monreal, baritone Piero Terranova and ballerina Brenda Lee Grech.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

In Presepio

Gozitan choir Schola Cantorum Jubilate is commemorating the 800th anniversary of St Francis’s first live crib with a concert at Ta’ Pinu National Shrine on December 29 at 7.30pm.

In Presepio will feature a selection of Christmas carols from across the ages: from Christmas classics by Mendelssohn and Wagner to works by British composers John Rutter and David Willcocks, and lesser known modern and contemporary pieces.

The programme also includes a new musical arrangement of Maltese carol Ninni La Tibkix Iżjed by Paul Portelli and Admirabile Signum, a piece recalling St Francis’s dream of reliving the first ever Christmas, newly composed by Portelli, with lyrics by Francesco Pio Attard.

Pianists Anna Magrin and Amy Borg, organist Joseph Camilleri, the BrassTubes, and two out of the three SCJ groups, the SCJ Adults Group and SCJ Youths, will perform, all under the direction of Marouska Attard.

Entrance to In Presepio is free and no booking is required. The concert is being organised in collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Directorate, Ministry for Gozo.

Schola Cantorum Jubilate performing their Christmas concert O Magnum Mysterium last year.

CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES

Christmas in the Capital

The Valletta Cultural Agency is hosting its Christmas programme until December 31 in Valletta’s main squares and streets, while the Christmas lights and decorations will continue into January.

Various family activities taking place on a daily basis. For all the details, visit the Valletta Cultural Agency Facebook page.

National NYE Celebration

An end of year free spectacle is taking place once again in St George's Square, Valletta, on December 31.

The Palace String Orchestra, led by Ryan Paul Abela, will perform alongside singers Aidan, Drakard, Klinsmann Coleiro, Jasmine Abela, Megan May, Sarah Bonnici and special guest Emma Muscat. Deejays Isaak Koroma and Miggy will also perform. The night will kickstart with Lara & The Jukeboys.

The event will be hosted by Ron, Taryn Mamo Cefai and Keane Cutajar and is organised by G7 Events, supported by a partnership agreement with the Valletta Cultural Agency and the contribution of the Malta Tourism Authority.

The Palace String Orchestra will perform, accompanied by various local singers. Photo: Facebook

Cottonera New Year's Eve 2024

For the second consecutive year, the local councils of Vittoriosa, Cospicua and Senglea and Kalkara and the Reġjun Port in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Kottonera, and Visit Malta, are presenting a concert to herald in the New Year on December 31

The festivities will kick off at 9pm with a performance by Kurt Calleja and his band, followed by The Travellers. The beats continue with DJ Luca Lorenzo.

The evening will be hosted by comedians Daniel Chricop and Sander Aguis better known as Danusan.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

The Travellers. Photo: Facebook/The Travellers

Fairyland

Triton Square in Valletta has once again been transformed into Santa’s City.

Attractions include Rudolph’s Wheel, the ice-skating rink and the artisan market, besides daily live entertainment.

Fairyland is on until January 7. For all the details, visit https://fairylandmalta.com/.

Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem

The 14th edition of Għajnsielem’s live Nativity village is being brought to life by around 150 actors until January 7.

The village will be open on December 26 from 2.30 to 7pm, on December 27 and 30 from 4 to 7pm; on January 1 from 3 to 7pm and on January 7 from 2.30 to 7pm.

For more information, look up the event on Facebook.

Re-enactors at Bethlehem f'Għajnsielem. Photo: Facebook/Bethlehem f'Għajnsielem

Esplora Christmas Wonderland

The Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara is hosting a Christmas market until January 7 from 6 to 10.30pm. Doors will close at 8.30pm.

For more information, click here.

Christmas at the Aquarium

The Malta National Aquarium is holding various Christmas events until January 7. These include Breakfast with Santa, a craft station, Santa’s Coral Cove, Jumper Day, Christmas VR, Fishes and Wishes, and special aquarium tours featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

For all the details, visit the event's Facebook page.

The Magical Illuminated Trail and Village

The Magical Illuminated Trail at Verdala Palace is on until January 7, with proceeds going once again to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Among others, one will find a captivating Mythical Tree, the ethereal Flower Land, the enchanting Fantasy Garden and the cosmic Space Explorer World.

One can also witness the beauty of the first ever life-size Illuminated Crib in Malta, be surrounded by the magical glow of thousands of twinkling fairy lights and encounter many cartoon creatures.

Opening hours: 5 to 9pm. For tickets, visit illuminatedtrailmalta.com or showshappening.com.

Some of the illuminated characters forming part of the experience. Photo: Facebook/Illuminated Trail Malta

VISUAL ARTS

Mediterranean Gardens

Kenneth Zammit Tabona is showcasing his idea of the most perfect Mediterranean gardens at The Phoenicia Malta in December.

The pen and ink watercolours paintings feature a wide range of plants, including lilies and palm trees, and decorative elements such as urns, sculpted busts and flower pots, ponds and fountains.

The exhibition runs until December 31 at the Phoenicia's Palm Court Lounge.

Morning Light

Richard Saliba’s new exhibition at art..e Gallery in Gozo explores that magical time when night changes into day.

The artist, who is one of Malta’s main contemporary protagonists in the genre, focuses mainly on the Gozitan pristine landscape, and poetically portrays idyllic nature, filtering out the polluting visual noise of cranes and ghastly architecture.

These works are to be considered a conversation, a prayer that includes nature, the faraway silhouette of the dominating church and the great expanse of the sky.

Morning Light, hosted at art..e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria, is on until December 31.

For more information, read this Times of Malta interview.

One of Richard Saliba's paintings. One of Richard Saliba's paintings.

Emotions of the Spirit

A collection of 28 works by Ivan Grixti is open for visitors at Level O, SkyParks Business Centre, MIA, Luqa, until the end of December.

Works include several portraits, including a self-portrait, that of homeless men and of Pope Benedict. There are also abstracts and a depiction of war, among others.

Grixti has just returned from Poznan, Poland where he lived, studied and worked as an educator for the last 12 years. There he mastered the language and attended several art courses. He graduated B.A. (Hons) in Education: Technical Drawing and Design & Technology (2001-05) from the University of Malta and then attended a post-graduate course at the Fine Arts Institute Marie-Curie Sklodowska, Lublin, Poland (2021-2022).

In Malta, he studied under Anthony (Tony) Demicoli, Paul Vella Critien, Anthony (Anton) Calleja and Philip Agius. He has exhibited in Malta, Poland and France.

Icons on Ammo Boxes

One of the artworks on display.

A conceptual project by Ukrainian artists Sofia Atlantova and Olexander Klimenko features icons painted on wood fragments from ammunition boxes left by Russian soldiers on the battlefields in Ukraine.

The exhibition, titled Icons on Ammo Boxes, is being held at St Nicholas church in Merchants Street, Valletta, until January 7.

The artists say that classical icons are not only a representation of sacred personages or events, but a way of depicting reality that is otherwise hidden.

Their icons are constant reminders of tragic vicissitudes of modern warfare and of the ongoing war which continues to directly impact hundreds of thousands and displaces millions.

All donations and sale proceeds will go to Ukrainian volunteer health organisation Wings of Victory, that provides access to free medical care and services to Ukrainians suffering from Russian invasion.

Opening hours: Saturdays from 5.30 to 7pm and on Sundays from 9am to noon.

Also read this Times of Malta feature.

Muxrabija

Drawing from various theological, philosophical and literary sources, Gerald-John Micallef is presenting a series of figurative works that question and meditate on the world today at The Dome’s Visitor Centre in Mosta.

The exhibition's title refers to a vernacular structure in old Maltese and North African houses that protrudes out of the first floor onto the street like a giant peephole. One could secretly observe the goings-on in the immediate neighbourhood. The artist here in fact metaphorically observes the outside world and reflects on it.

Muxrabija is on until January 8.

Ġenju, Buffu u Puppazz by Gerald-John Micallef

Apotheosis

Following Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction (2022), Darren Tanti is exhibiting his latest collection of works at the Oratory of the Jesuit Church Complex in Archbishop Street, Valletta.

Using a mix of contemporary forms of art and traditional aesthetic languages, the artist is presenting a hybrid body of work that addresses the current state of humankind and its ultimate call: holiness.

It includes mostly sculptures and objet d’art incorporating less traditional aspects like neon tubes and perspex, which can be perceived as standalone installations making up one coherent exhibition.

Apotheosis, curated by Melanie Erixon and organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, is open every day between 9am and 4pm (excluding Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve) until January 9.

Part of an installation by Darren Tanti.

New Forms

In a bold departure from the traditional gallery setting, James Vella Clark is exhibiting his latest collection of abstract expressionist works at FORM's home showroom in Valley Road, Msida.

Themed New Forms, the 16 large new paintings on canvas seek to ignite a conversation about the intersection of art and living spaces, inviting viewers to rediscover how art can seamlessly integrate into personal spaces as a daily reminder of the enduring beauty in our lives.

The exhibition runs until January. For more information, read this Times of Malta review.

Abstract No. 16 by James Vella Clark

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting an exhibition with the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.

The Word Made Flesh

An exhibition featuring about 27 antique bambini (statuettes of Baby Jesus) is being held at the Birkirkara Collegiate Museum until January 5.

The Word Made Flesh aims to help visitors rediscover the beauty of the image of Baby Jesus as the main focal point of the Christmas season.

It includes a 300-year-old Maltese wax bambino and works from Sicily, Italy, Spain and Northern Europe.

Besides the temporary exhibition, visitors will be able to view other items displayed at the museum all year round, such as silverware by the famous Cannataci brothers, brocades, vestments, altar antependiums, sculptures and various paintings.

Entrance to the museum is through the basilica’s sacristy. It is open from Monday to Friday from 6.30 to 8.30pm and on Sundays and December 13 from 9am to noon. It will be closed on December 25, 26, January 1, 2 and on Saturdays. A catalogue of the exhibited works is available at the door.

The Crib’s Journey with St Francis

A Christmas crib exhibition, a joint collaboration between Heritage Malta and Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepji Għawdex Malta, has been launched at the Grand Master’s Palace, under the auspices of President George Vella.

Titled The Crib’s Journey with St Francis, this exhibition forms part of a string of initiatives around the globe, organised by the International Friends of the Crib Federation, celebrating the 800th anniversary since the first crib was created by St Francis in Greccio, Italy.

On display are some 60 cribs by Maltese and foreign artists, crafted out of different materials, including papier-mâché, glass and jablo.

Several workshops are being organised throughout the duration of the exhibition, addressing topics such as crib-making, crib accessories and crib figurines. Lectures on the history of Christmas cribs are also being held.

Heritage Malta published an informative full-colour catalogue about this exhibition, with a general introduction about Christmas traditions and the Maltese crib, and a limited edition and numbered 15-figure nativity set.

The exhibition runs until January 21. All profits will be directed to the Malta Community Chest Fund. Entrance is through Merchants Street.

Civil Splendour

An exhibition at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub is giving visitors a rare opportunity to view at close quarters the exquisitely tailored and embroidered civil uniforms worn by high-ranking British and colonial officials at state occasions in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Among others, Civil Splendour shows all five grades of the uniform worn in the 19th century as well as their evolution into the foreign service uniform in the 1950s. The latter is still worn today by ambassadors and the marshal and vice-marshal of the diplomatic corps.

The exhibition is being held at the Malta Postal Museum, 135, Archbishop Street, Valletta, until January 27. Opening hours are from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century)

A range of maiolica and porcelain vessels, used both for display and for serving food during formal banquets in Hospitaller Malta, is being exhibited at the Romegas Hall, National Museum of Archaeology, until the end of December.

The exhibition, entitled Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century), delves deeply into how food, art and politics came together in the ritual of baroque banqueting – the formal and communal sharing of food and drink – between the 16th and the 18th century in Malta.

During that period, under the Order of St John, Malta imported many aspects of the European dining culture, mainly from Renaissance Italy and from Rococo France. An especially striking feature was the Convito – the formal banquet – which provided a theatrical backdrop for political discussion and intrigue.

They include two late Renaissance plates belonging to Cardinal Farnese’s famous credenza, a Chinese Ming porcelain import to Malta, important examples of South Italian heraldic plates, and a wide range of French and North Italian faience, including examples in the Rococo style of Moustier.

Admission is free. The exhibition will move to the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa from January until March 2024. A booklet will be available for sale at both exhibitions.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

The National Library of Malta in Valletta is hosting an exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March 2024: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.